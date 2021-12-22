An employee of a Sony subsidiary embezzes about $ 154 million from the company, buys bitcoins and now they are worth more than the stolen sum

The worker diverted funds from the Japanese company to a bank account in the US and with that money bought thousands of cryptocurrencies.

The US Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit in California federal court for more than $ 154 million to be returned to a Japanese subsidiary of Sony Corporation that was allegedly stolen by one of its employees and later converted to Bitcoin. .

According to the lawsuit, last May an employee of Sony Life Insurance Company Ltd., identified as Rei Ishii, diverted this sum to his personal bank account taking advantage of a movement of funds between different financial accounts of the company.

Ishii falsified instructions of the Tokyo-based company’s transaction, causing the funds to be transferred to an account in its name at a California bank. Then with that money bought more than 3,879 bitcones, which now have a total value of more than 180 million dollars, and transferred them to a cold wallet (a device for storing cryptocurrencies and that is not connected to the Internet), the statement from the Department of Justice details.

“They must not trust cryptocurrencies”

In the second half of May, the cryptocurrency traded between approximately 46,700 and 37,300 dollars, while this Wednesday its value is of about $ 49,000.

Based on the evidence found during the FBI investigation In coordination with Sony, Citibank, the Japanese Police and judicial authorities of the Asian country, a Californian court authorized last June a order of seizure of funds deviated. Investigators obtained the private key to access the bitcoins, which have already been seized. Meanwhile, Ishii has been criminally charged in Japan.

“Criminals should be aware that they should not rely on cryptocurrencies to hide their illegally earned income. The US coordinates extensively with its international partners to prevent crime and recover stolen funds, “said Acting US Attorney for the Southern District of California, Randy Grossman.