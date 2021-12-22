An Israeli comfort food startup is all the rage in New York

WoodSpoon is a network of chefs specializing in homemade food, which in turn connects with another network of customers who consume this type of food.

WoodSpoon, a startup of Israeli origin dedicated to homemade food, is all the rage in the American city of New York. It basically consists of match cooks specializing in homemade food with clients who like to consume that type of food.

The company takes care that it is carried out the whole process: offers chefs packaging, certification, delivery, a payment system, and marketing. When consumers open the app, They are shown a series of cooks available according to the location and estimated delivery time.

Merav Kalish Rozengarten, one of the founders of the company, explained that what a chef has to do to become part of this network is “Open a kind of mini restaurant in his house.”

There are more than 200 chefs using the platform in New York City. Some are professionals, while others make familiar dishes in their spare time. Notably, WoodSpoon examine chefs inspecting their kitchens, checking the quality of the food, and making sure the price is reasonable.