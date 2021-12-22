Ancelotti acknowledges that Luka Modric is not physically well despite testing negative for Covid-19

MADRID – Carlo Ancelotti acknowledged Luka Modric’s physical discomfort despite having tested negative for coronavirus last Friday. The Croatian is not fit and the Real Madrid coach ruled him out for Wednesday’s game against Athletic Bilbao.

“We need more clarity. Modric at the moment cannot train because he is not well, be it positive or negative. It may be that the player is negative but not well … Modric is not training and we have to wait for him to feel better. Hopefully when we return they are all well and we can train. It is a medical problem, not just one of authority ”, declared Ancelotti.

Real Madrid ended the season without titles in LaLiga, Champions League and Copa del Rey. Getty Images

Last Wednesday, Madrid announced the positive of Modric, as well as that of Marcelo. On Friday it was announced that the player had already tested negative but, not feeling well, Ancelotti decided, as well as for tomorrow’s game, not to summon him.

Another who will not be in Bilbao will be Casemiro. The Brazilian saw the fifth yellow card in the match against Cádiz and is suspended. Without Casemiro or Modric, Ancelotti will have to innovate in a very different midfield.

“Already, it is an opportunity for players like Camavinga, who is a player that we take into account now and for the future. Valverde the same. Change the system, I don’t know. That’s a good question. I’m thinking about it. But this system has given us a lot in recent games. We don’t have a right winger, it’s the only reason I can change. Maybe that’s why I can change to a 4-4-2. I have to wait for the night. The night gives me advice … ”, revealed the Madrid coach.

In addition to Modric and Casemiro, Marco Asensio, Rodrygo Goes, Andriy Lunin and Gareth Bale will also be absent due to COVID-19. Dani Carvajal is still touched, while Dani Ceballos, who was called up last day, will miss the game when he is touched.

“Ceballos is doing very well, but I don’t think he will be in the squad because he has been out for a long time. He shows quality and eager to return, but tomorrow I am not going to risk. When we return next year, he will be an important part of the squad, ”Ancelotti commented on the Andalusian midfielder.

Ancelotti also spoke about the status of Eden Hazard. The Belgian played for the first time since September 28 and completed 90 minutes: “He has been training well for a month, with intensity and rhythm. If I put it on tomorrow, I don’t think I risk physical problems. The player is fine ”, the Italian coach was delighted, however, he did not quite see him in the right winger position.

“I have to evaluate the player’s recovery. It is clear that he is not a winger who plays on the outside, as Vinicius can be, but that he likes the left wing, more behind the forward. It is an option that we have to evaluate because what I want is for the player to be comfortable in the position he plays ”.

Finally, Ancelotti was asked about the situation of Isco Alarcon. The Malaga player is barely counting on minutes and the coach himself admitted that it is a sensitive issue.

“It is a complicated issue on a personal and technical level. The player has not had the opportunity to show what is inside. I’m talking about Isco, but I can talk about Nacho, Valverde, Camavinga, Marcelo … The team’s good run has affected them. They have not had minutes to demonstrate all the quality that they have. On a professional level, Isco, like the others, has behaved very well. We have not had confrontations nor was I angry with him. Now it is not good, but it could have been for him, for example, tomorrow’s game “, concluded Carletto.