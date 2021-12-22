Ángela Aguilar surprises with a radical change of look for Christmas | PHOTO

Angela Aguilar continues to add successes to his career as a singer becoming one of the great promises of the Mexican regional, however, in his wake he has also become a Fashion Icon grabbing attention with his unmatched style.

The daughter of Pepe Aguilar grabs attention wherever you are, both on stage and on social media thanks to its style that is characterized by mexican touch in each of her garments, as well as her impressive figure.

It may interest you: Was this song by Angela Aguilar really for Belinda ?; know the story here

The 18-year-old has been the model to continue the trend of the bob haircut, however, this time he decided to do a radical change of look to celebrate Christmas and New Years enjoying your holidays before returning to the stage.

Ángela Agular surprises with a change of look. Photo: Instagram @angela_aguilar_

This time the singer wore long black hair that highlighted her beauty, she also accompanied him with a brown hat always true to her style. She also showed off her figure with a red crop top that matched the white pants.

Angela Aguilar says no to reggaeton

The singer has decided to honor the heritage of the Aguilar dynasty, as she assured that she is not willing to venture into other genres such as reggaeton or any other “no joke”.

The “princess of the Mexican regional” pointed out that reggaeton is not a genre in which she would like to venture, despite the fact that it is the most popular and that it has catapulted the careers of others. singers.

It may interest you: Did Vicente Fernández try to take advantage of Ángela Aguilar’s fame? to boost this singer

In an interview for El País, Ángela Aguilar pointed out that when she was a child she tried to sing other musical genres, but they seemed “no joke” and she said she felt inspired by her father, among other artists such as Rocío Durcal.

Angela Aguilar will continue not planning to venture into reggaeton. Photo: Instagram @angela_aguilar_

KEEP READING:

Ángela Aguilar assures that Carlos Slim is like her uncle; this is the reason

Does Angela Aguilar compete? Belinda sings “Actually” and this is how it sounds: VIDEO

Ángela Aguilar and Evaluna Montaner, are the spoiled ones of their parents, this shows