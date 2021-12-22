Ángela Aguilar wears long hair and a flirty cowboy outfit

Ángela Aguilar appears with long hair and a cowboy look | Instagram

The beautiful Mexican regional singer now known as the princess of Mexican music, Angela Aguilar has delighted her angels thanks to her new look, for her vacations she decided to wear her long hair.

In addition to looking more than beautiful, this flirtatious singer interpreter of “She what gave you” was also shown with a cowboy look, photo he shared a day ago on Instagram.

This image on his account became popular with his fans, as is often the case with each of his publications, this one in particular already has almost a million red hearts.

Pepe’s youngest daughter is known for her talent and for evidently belonging to one of the best-known interpreter families of the Mexican regional genre in the entire country.

For her part, the 18-year-old Angela Aguilar, has become a young woman not only successful in music, today she is also an influencer on social networks, only on Instagram she has 7.4 million followers.

Ángela Aguilar surprises her fans with her outfits | Instagram angela_aguilar_



Something that has always characterized the singer is that since she began her career and even from a little younger, she has always been seen with her short hair, although over the years she has been seen with different haircuts that Although they were short, some were varied.

That is why when Angela Aguilar It appears with a new look and especially with long hair, it always ends up attracting attention, because as it is not something usual, it tends to show off its beauty even more.

As you can see in the image she is wearing a light brown hat, her long hair are extensions of course extensions that reach just above her waist.

Angela is also wearing a red long-sleeved top, she is also wearing white denim pants although it could be said that it is also a skirt, because it is not so noticeable because the image is cut off.

“A change for the holidays,” Angela wrote in her post, which already has 2,839 comments, several of them are just emojis in love.

I don’t like it, I love it. “” How beautiful you are in red, “commented some fans.

The advantage that Aguilar has over the public on Instagram is his youth, which is why a large part of his audience is teenagers and children, despite being an interpreter of the Mexican regional, he has managed to make his audience adore his music.