Angelique Boyer and Sebastián Rulli go on a trip with Chicharito Hernández to the beach. | PHOTO: INSTAGRAM

Like good beach lovers, the actors Angelique boyer Y Sebastian Rulli They could not miss the opportunity to close the year on the beach with a flourish, so the lovers go on a trip with Chicharito Hernandez on the beach, which seems to be in Los Cabos and they show off their incredible adventures enjoying a whale watching.

The protagonists of the soap opera Overcome the Past, Angelique boyer Y Sebastian Rulli, traveled to the beautiful beaches of Baja California, where they have been in great contact with nature, along with their great friends, Diego dreyfus and the footballer Javier “Chicharito” Hernández, with whom they have boasted images in networks.

After a long vacation to his native country, France, where he visited his family, the protagonist of Teresa He returned several days ago in the arms of his love, and they took advantage of the winter vacations to travel to Los Cabos, where they have wasted honey and romance to the fullest, showing how in love they are.

Since last weekend, through her Instagram Stories, Angelique Boyer and Sebastian Rulli have documented their romantic walks on the beach, where the actor of Argentine origin made it clear how happy he is to see the love of his life happy and enjoying life.

Keep reading: Belinda and Danna Paola wear silver and look like twins

Later, they have shown their bohemian nights in front of the campfire on social networks, they enjoy the friendship that unites them with the Los Angeles Galaxy forward, with whom even TikToks performed.

But the most impressive and spectacular thing that the happy couple who have been together has boasted so far, no more, no less than 7 years, is their boat ride through the open sea, where they had the opportunity to enjoy an incredible whale watching, that made them bristle their skin and get excited to the fullest.

Keep reading: Trendy haircuts and dyes to be used in 2022

“Woooow, don’t stain. I can’t believe it, ”Sebastian and Angelique exclaimed in disbelief with their companions.

Prior to their trip, at the airport they were approached by the press, to whom they revealed their upcoming projects next year, which, in the case of Sebastian Rulli, is to finish the recordings of the new version of the telenovela made famous by Verónica Castro, Los Ricos Tambien Lloran, where she will share credits with Claudia Martin, and which are planned to culminate in February, the month where it is also planned to air.

In the case of Angelique boyer, who in 2021 made two successful soap operas, Empire of Lies Y Overcome the Past, It does not have any project on the door, so far, although it was said ready to receive anyone who suits it.