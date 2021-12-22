Anthony Davis and NBA teams that can trade with the Los Angeles Lakers and take it away from LeBron James

The power forward has three years remaining on his contract with the gold and purple franchise, and there are four teams capable of absorbing him, although giving up several of their figures to sign him.

The reality is overwhelming. Although he is one of the best players in his position in the National Basketball Association (NBA), the power forward Anthony Davis is not having a good time in Los angeles lakers, despite having on his side Lebron James.

The champion with the gold and purple franchise in the bubble of Orlando in 2020 has suffered injuries of varying degrees in his time with the team, the most recent, a sprained left knee, which marginalizes him for a whole month, a fact that is once again a headache for the technician Frank vogel and the directive.

Due to this situation, it is no longer strange that rumors begin to emerge in the specialized media that Davis leave the Lakers through a trade, taking into account that he has three years remaining on his contract and more than $ 120 million in salary; but there is four teams in the NBA willing to absorb the bond as long as they have him in their ranks. Under what conditions? We review it in Bolavip.

What teams could take away LeBron and the Lakers from Davis?



The first that could do it is Houston Rockets, who would make him his top star and rookie mentor Jalen green; To carry it out, they should deliver in trade to Christian Wood, DJ Augustin and german Daniel Theis, adding to their ranks, in addition, two future Draft selections.

Next on the list is Oklahoma city thunder, that if he wants to sign Davis he will have to give the Lakers multiple draft picks, something that his general manager would not like Sam presti, but also, in the exchange give players like Derrick Favors, Darius Bazley and the Argentine Gabriel Deck.

The third on the list is Sacramento kings, and the advantage is that there would be no draft picks to hand out, instead they should hand over the Angelenos to Buddy Hield and Marvin Bagley III; while the latter would be Dallas mavericks, who to sign it should exchange it for nothing less than the Latvian Kristaps Porzingis.