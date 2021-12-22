Antipulpo accusation: Danilo and Gonzalo campaigns in the crosshairs

According to the Public Ministry, the non-profit organization, Fundación Tornado Fuerzas Vivas, Inc., incorporated on July 18, 2016 and in which the most intimate circle of the main defendant in the investigation was grouped Antipulpo, Juan Alexis Medina Sánchez, is the legal entity linked to the illicit financing of political campaigns, among which is the reelection of the president Danilo Medina Sanchez.

The prosecution of the Public Ministry indicates that, “according to its incorporation resolution, the Tornado Fuerzas Vivas Foundation has as its corporate purpose ‘To be a public benefit organization, social work, aid to people with limited resources, cultural, educational and sports’ . However, far from its purpose, it has been the main political movement of the external sector, in logistical and financial support, of the candidacies of the brother of its president and founder, The ex-president Danilo Medina Sánchez (period 2016) and Gonzalo castle Terrero (period 2020), lor that it would not be in the interest of the Public Ministry if it were not a way to capture illicit funds that were used in political campaigns by people with decision-making power in the institutions with which the corporate network negotiated ”.

The accusation alleges that through the defendants General Supply Corporation SRL, Domedical Supply SRL, Fuel America Inc. Dominicana SRL and Globus Electrical SRL, among others, the accused Juan Alexis Medina Sánchez and Julián Esteban Suriel Suazo, in coordination with the defendants Wacal Vernavel Méndez Pineda, Rafael Leónidas De Oleo, José Dolores Santana Carmona and Carlos José Alarcón Veras, ordered the preparation of checks that had the Dominican Liberation Party as beneficiary (PLD) or they were to cover the costs of “Tornado Fuerzas Vivas”, a movement to support the candidacy of his brother, the then presidential candidate for the Dominican Liberation Party, Danilo Medina Sánchez, for the period 2016-2020, who was re-elected as Constitutional President of the Dominican Republic, and later, for the candidate for the Presidency of the country for the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD) for the period 2020-2024: Gonzalo castle Terrero, who in the expense reports that served as supports for the checks issued, they called “Penco”,

The accusation against the OISOE

In addition, the Office of Supervisory Engineers of State Works, OISOE, served as an instrument for the illicit financing of political campaigns, receiving millionaire sums of pesos from contractors who sought to contribute to the candidacies of the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD) and in this way continue to be favored with State works.

According to the accusation, one of the cases where the aforementioned is evidenced, the company Andrea & Camila Materiales y Construcciones SRL, issued two checks with the numbers 000725 and 000726, each worth 25 million pesos, they made contributions to the 2016 electoral campaign for the Dominican Liberation Party, delivering said amounts to the defendant Francisco Pagán Rodríguez, who would guarantee that his company would continue to obtain contracts with the State.

During the interrogation, the representatives of the company declared: “we emit them as a contribution to the campaign of the Government of the PLD 2016 which was the reelection of the president Danilo Medina Sánchez ”. The checks, according to the accusation, would have been issued in the name of the company Doutaglisa Investmens SRL “they told me at the company that it was required by the engineer Francisco Pagán.”