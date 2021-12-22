Application period begins for a scholarship that grants a nursing degree in the public universities of NY – Telemundo New York (47)

What you should know Governor Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday the opening of the application period for the Nurses for Our Future scholarship, Nurses For Our Future in English, which will cover the tuition of 1,000 new or current healthcare workers to pursue an associate degree in nursing (ADN) or a bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) at a New York State public college or university of two or four years.

The scholarships will cover the actual tuition charged by the public college or university, SUNY or CUNY, for four full-time semesters. Awards will be prorated for recipients who attend less than full time, and scholarships will not cover other costs of attendance, including fees, room and board, or other expenses.

For more information visit: https://www.governor.ny.gov/programs/nurses-our-future-scholarship

The scholarship program Nurses For Our Future seeks to recruit and retrain nursing and healthcare professionals to serve the NYSRNs that need it most. This is in light of how since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, hospitals have faced a labor shortage and a massive influx of patients.

There are currently more than 9,300 registered nurse openings in New York State. The scholarship will mean that 1,000 more students can enter a nursing program at SUNY or CUNY. Students will be able to complete their programs on a flexible schedule, either part-time or full-time.

Up to 500 scholarships will be awarded for out-of-state licensed nurses relocating and practicing in New York State to earn a BSN, 250 for New York State Licensed Nurses to earn a BSN, and 250 for in-state residents from New York looking for a new degree in DNA.

This effort will incentivize New York State residents active in the healthcare field to enhance their careers and advance their education through the SUNY or CUNY system.

The program Nurses For Our Future carried out through SUNY and CUNY will recruit and retrain nursing and healthcare professionals, tuition fully covered. The New York State Department of Labor will also help market new opportunities in the healthcare industry for those currently working in the field or for those who are unemployed.

Additionally, the New York State Department of Labor will help market these new opportunities to existing and unemployed workers, including opportunities available through the SUNY Regional Educational Opportunity Centers for entry-level nursing certifications in high school. demand, including the certified nursing assistant, the licensed practical nurse, and the nursing and home helper staff.

Until when can I enter the scholarship draw?

From Wednesday, December 22, 2021 to Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 11:59:59 pm, people who meet the criteria can participate in the “Nurses for Our Future” scholarship draw.

What is the scholarship for?

Winners will receive funds to cover tuition costs at a New York State public two- or four-year college or university. Winners must be enrolled in a full or part-time two-year nursing degree program to maintain eligibility for funding.

Funds will be available for four semesters of full-time attendance, out of a prorated award for scholarship winners who attend less than full-time. “Step-out” will be available in certain circumstances as stipulated in the prize agreement.

The winners must sign an award agreement that regulates the terms and conditions of acceptance of the scholarship “Nurses For Our Future“.

Who meets the requirement?

You are eligible to enter the sweepstakes if you meet the following requirements:

You currently live outside of New York State and: You have an associate’s degree in nursing.

You are currently working as a licensed nurse outside of New York State.

You agree to move to New York State and obtain employment in a high-need healthcare facility within 3-6 months of earning a “Nurses for Our Future” scholarship.

You agree to earn a BSN and enroll full or part-time in a BSN program at a New York State public college or university by the fall of 2023.

You agree to work as a registered nurse in a high-need facility in New York State for two years after graduation, if you are enrolled full-time.

You have all the supplementary documentation required from the New York State Higher Education Services Corporation to determine if they meet the criteria for payment of the Scholarship “Nurses For Our Future “. You currently live within New York State and You have an associate’s degree in nursing;

You are currently working as a Licensed Nurse within New York State.

You agree to earn a BSN and enroll full or part-time in a BSN program at a New York State public college or university by the spring of 2023.

Agree to work as a registered nurse in a high-need facility in New York State for two years after graduation, if you are enrolled full-time.

You have all the documentation required from the New York State Higher Education Services Corporation to determine if you qualify for the scholarship payment “Nurses For Our Future “. You currently live within New York State and: You agree to pursue a full-time associate degree in nursing from a New York State public college or university by the fall of 2022.

You agree to work as a registered nurse in a high-need facility in New York State for two years after graduation.

You have all the documentation required from the New York State Higher Education Services Corporation to determine if you qualify for payment of the “Nurses For Our Future” Scholarship.

How can I apply for the scholarship?

Registrations must be completed here.

For more information visit: https://www.governor.ny.gov/programs/nurses-our-future-scholarship

How do you select who wins the scholarship?

A total of 500 award winners will be selected from the pool of participating out-of-state licensed nurses; A total of 250 award winners will be selected from the pool of participating state licensed nurses; and a total of 250 award winners will be selected from the pool of new nursing students entering the state according to the following giveaway announcement schedule:

Entries will be randomized and winners will be selected from the group of people who meet the criteria and who have submitted a entry form (“entrants”). The first 1,000 lottery results returned will be the prize winners, subject to verification. The order of the lottery result will be recorded and filed for auditing purposes.

Compliance with each winner’s eligibility to receive the award will be verified by the state of New York and the winner’s college prior to payment.

In the event an entry is deemed invalid, a discrepancy is found, the winner cannot be located, decline the prize, refuse to provide verification information, do not immediately respond to initial contact from state officials, or are unwilling or is unable to do so, the winner will be removed from the prize pool and the prize will be awarded to the next entrant in the order in which they were ranked until all 1,000 winners are verified.

The promptness and reasonableness of efforts to locate a winner or of any decision to consider a winner not eligible under these rules will be at the sole discretion of the New York State Higher Education Services Corporation. .

How do I know if I was selected?