Approved the citizen security project – Congress – Policy

The discussion of the draft law on citizen security, in the plenary session of the Senate, became a kind of pulse for social protest, which has been the protagonist in recent months in the country.

The initiative fulfilled its last debate in the plenary session of this corporation and now advances in the realization of the conciliation between the texts approved in the Senate and Chamber. Once this step is completed, the project will go to presidential approval.

A sample of this pulse was the positions of two senators who are on ideologically different shores: Aida Avella, from the Patriotic Union, a left-wing party, and Paloma Valencia, one of the main congressmen of the Democratic Center.

“One thing is to go out to control the protesters and another is to go out to kill, as happened in Cali. 48 dead, almost all young people with the hope of one day becoming professionals, doctors, engineers. This cannot continue to happen and with this project will continue to be the same, “said Avella.

“It cannot remain in the environment that is the government of President Duque the one who is presenting a bill to end the freedom of protest, nor that the President is presenting a bill to legalize the violation of human rights. Everything is absolutely unacceptable, “said Valencia.

And another proof of this pulse was the harsh discussion that took place around article 16, which adds, as “aggravating circumstances” of the crime of “disturbance in public transport service”, the fact that whoever commits it wears “masks or similar elements that serve to hide or hinder identity.”

In other words, those who attack mass transportation systems like Transmilenio wearing “masks or similar elements” would have an increase in their sentence of between half and two thirds.

Criticisms of the opposition and some independents

The senator Rodrigo Lara he was critical of this possibility. For him, it could be harmful that “anyone who is, by chance, in a moment of destruction of a Transmilenio station, or is simply accompanying out of idealism, wearing a black mask, would be understood to be in this cause.”

“By what criteria can the judge apply this rule?” Lara wondered. In addition to Lara, congressmen like Ivan cepeda and other opponents announced that they will go to international bodies to protest against the bill.

In response to Lara, the Senator for Radical Change German Man, speaker of the project, stated that “one thing is the demonstration, in which it is obvious that people, to protect themselves from gases, can be in that circumstance, and quite another is a person who seeks to avoid the identification of a camera of vigilance to avoid the action of the law and justice “.

After an agreement, the article did not undergo any major changes.

The other article that drew attention in the debate is the one that increases the penalties for aggravated homicide when it is committed against a public servant or former servant, journalist, justice of the peace, human rights defender or member of a political or religious organization.

In these cases, depending on the project, the penalty would increase from between 40 and 50 years in prison, which is currently, to between 41 and a half years and 58 years and 3 months in prison.

The idea of ​​this article is, among other reasons, that the authorities have better tools to combat crimes against human rights defenders.

Tools against repeat offenders and to protect private property

In addition to these articles, another of the strengths of the citizen security bill has to do with repeat offenders, who, in some cases, are released after being captured because the judges do not have better tools to retain them.

In this sense, one of the standards that was approved speaks of the figure of “Danger to the community”. This consists in that the judge must take into account, before releasing a repeat offender, “if the person was or has been charged with violent crimes, has signed a preliminary agreement, accepted charges or granted the principle of opportunity in the last three years” .

Another of the debates in the processing of this norm was in the article that speaks of the so-called “privileged legitimate defense”, which speaks of the absence of criminal responsibility when private property is being protected.

In this sense, it was approved that this will be applied when there is a violent entry to the place of residence or private vehicles.

