Aracelis Medina, another sister of Danilo Medina linked to Antipulpo

The formal accusation file presented by the Office of the Special Prosecutor for the Persecution of Administrative Corruption (PEPCA) links to another sister of Danilo Medina in the alleged corruption network named as a case Antipulpo.

The PEPCA presents Aracelis Medina Sánchez as a decisive piece in the supposed family network.

Aracelis Medina served as vice president of the Reserve Bank, from where, according to the accusation, the network operations were moved by more than 95%.

Gustavo Sánchez calls Yeni Berenice and Wilson Camacho “little boys”

“Aracelis Medina Sánchez, vice president of the Reserve Bank, entity used as a private financier of more than 95% of the illicit operations of the network”, Cites the file.

“By executing the Judicial Search Order No. 0016-AUGUST-2021, of August 24, 2021, dictated by the Coordination of the Courts of Instruction of the National District, the Public Ministry held at the headquarters of Editorama, a copy of the draft Addendum to the Check Printing Services Contract signed on February 9, 2010, between Reserve Bank represented by Aracelis Medina Sánchez and Arelis Ramírez Pepén, Y Editorama, SAS, represented by Juan Antonio Quiñones Marte. According to certification no. CON-00-042-2021, dated March 17, 2021, signed by Henry V. Polanco Portes, Comptroller of the Reserve Bank, the company Editorama, SAS, received payments from said financial intermediation entity in the amount of RD $ 441,842,438.63 “, indicates the accusation.

“Editorama, SAS, represented by the defendant’s front men Juan Alexis Medina Sánchez, is hired by the Banreservas, being represented by the sister of said defendant, the citizen Aracelis Medina Sánchez, Administrative Vice President, who signs in favor of the company in which the former has benefits, dividends and shares of the company ”.

To benefit the company “General Supply Corporation SRL”, The accusatory file indicates that Aracelis Medina He helped from within to obtain lines of credit in favor of his brother’s company Juan Alexis Medina Sánchez.

“Using political cliché is not referring to the accusation”, Yeni Berenice on PLD complaint

“The company was granted three lines of credits in the reserve bank for RD $ 10,000,000.00, RD $ 304,030,978.43 and RD $ 98,362,375.00, on December 15, 2015, August 2, 2017 and October 12, 2017, respectively. for a total of RD $ 412,393,353.43. As the defendant Juan Alexis Medina Sánchez He did not have money to supply these millionaire sums that he hired, he himself took advantage of his sister, Aracelis Medina SánchezShe was the financial deputy director of the reserve bank, for this reason the accounts of most of the companies of this criminal group were in said bank. The same happened with the apartment of the Malecon center what was the residence of the accused Juan Alexis Medina Sánchez, this apartment was for sale in public auction at this bank and because it could not buy it directly due to the condition of brother of the financial deputy director, it used the defendant Domingo Antonio Santiago Muñoz To acquire it, who was loaned for said illegal operation, for this reason, most of the assets of said defendant were for the year 2020 in the name of third parties, including the RS building where the companies of the JAMS Group”, Indicates the accusation of the Public ministry.