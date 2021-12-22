Are the symptoms of the omicron variant of the coronavirus different from those of the delta variant?

Medical laboratory assistant holding test tube with positive Omicron COVID-19 test blood sample. Getty Images / iStockphoto

There are still many things we do not know about the omicron variant of the coronavirus, such as whether it causes a more severe COVID-19 or the degree to which it evades the defenses of vaccines in the real world.

But the first data collected in London reveals the answer to a question we all ask ourselves: Does Ómicron cause symptoms different from delta and other variants?

Not quite, according to the ZOE COVID study, an app used by some UK residents to report their vaccines and coronavirus infections.

A comparison of data from thousands of people who tested positive for COVID-19 in October, when the delta variant was dominant in London, compared to December, when the omicron took over, reveals that “there is no difference clear in the first symptoms (three days after the test) “.

However, the top five symptoms reported in both periods suggest that the common cold you have may actually be COVID-19.

Runny nose, headache, fatigue, sneezing and sore throat were the most common symptoms among London residents, with some people also reporting loss of appetite and cognitive dysfunction, according to the data.

Typically, the “classic three symptoms” of COVID-19 include fever, cough, or loss of smell or taste, but only 50% of people infected with delta or omicron in the first analysis experienced them.

A CDC study of 43 COVID-19 patients sick with the omicron variant found that coughing, fatigue, congestion and a runny nose were the most common symptoms.

However, experts caution that you don’t have to rely on symptoms to determine if and what you’re sick from.

“You won’t be able to distinguish between omicron, delta, lambda and simple COVID from the start,” Dr. Emily Landon, chief epidemiologist at the University of Chicago Hospital, told NBC Chicago. “Influenza or even the common rhinovirus causes most of our common colds in winter. You won’t know the difference between them if you just look at the symptoms. “

“For many people, those symptoms overlap,” Landon told the outlet. “You are not going to know, especially at the beginning of an illness, what kind of illness you have. You have to take the tests ”.

The omicron variant has been detected in at least 39 U.S. states and more than 75 countries, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said during a White House briefing on COVID-19 on Dec. 17.

Does the omicron variant cause more severe cases?

Doctors treating COVID-19 patients in South Africa – where the variant was first detected – said in November that the cases of omicron they were treating at the time were mild and mostly among young people.

Dr. Angelique Coetzee, president of the South African Society of Physicians, told the BBC that her omicron patients had sore throats, not sore throats, and had no coughs or loss of smell or taste.

More recent data from the country shows that the risk of hospital admission among adults infected with omicron is 29% lower than that of adults infected with the original strain of the coronavirus when the pandemic began in 2020.

However, a study from Imperial College London found no evidence that omicron causes less severe cases than delta, based on the proportion of infected people reporting symptoms or seeking hospital care.

Experts say that it is not clear if omicron is less serious in itself or if other factors, such as the characteristics of the infected population, may play a role. Meanwhile, early studies show that two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine may not protect against omicron infection, but will protect against hospitalization and death; booster shots significantly increase immunity.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House’s chief medical adviser, said the “severity of the infection” from omicron “is still up in the air right now.”

“Certainly, looking at what we see, it doesn’t seem like it’s more serious, but we have to refrain from passing judgment,” Fauci said during the Dec. 17 briefing at the White House.

It’s clear that omicron is more contagious than other variants, he added, especially when looking at New York, where omicron infections broke the state record for new daily cases reported for two consecutive days.

Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), told NPR that one million new COVID-19 infections could occur each day in the United States if the guard is lowered.

Experts say the best way to protect against omicron is to get screened frequently, maintain social distance, get vaccinated and brace, and wear a mask indoors.

This story was originally published on December 21, 2021 5:06 pm.