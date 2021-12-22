Barcelona and Sevilla tie in a vibrant match and “help” Real Madrid in the Spanish League

2021-12-21
Sevilla (2nd), who played the last half hour at a disadvantage due to the expulsion of French defender Jules Koundé, saved a point at home after drawing with Barcelona (7th), thus losing the chance to get closer to the Champions zone.
The Andalusian team went ahead on the scoreboard with a goal from the Argentine Alejandro ‘Papu’ Gómez, finishing off a corner kick (32) and Uruguayan center-back Ronald Araújo tied at the edge of the break, heading a cross from the corner (45).
Isco and Alaba join the list of those infected by covid-19
The expulsion of Koundé, for giving Jordi Alba a ball in the face, left Sevilla without resources, who dedicated the last minutes to save at least one point that allows them to place five of the leader Real Madrid (43 by 38).
Barcelona, which had the chance to tie on points with Rayo Vallecano (4th), the team that closes the Champions zone for the moment, remains in 7th place, two points behind Rayo’s team.
Before, in the other postponed match of LaLiga matchday 4, Villarreal (9th) thrashed Alavés (18th) 5-2 and adds three points that allow them to get into the fight to play the next edition of the Champions League.
With 25 points, Villarreal is only six behind Rayo Vallecano.
After its bad start to the season, the team coached by Unai Emery confirmed its improvement in recent weeks, in which it has qualified for the knockout stages of the Champions League and is fully involved in the fight for the Top 4 in the league.
Mbappé’s birthday party and his teammates’ joke
Red striker Gerard Moreno opened the scoring at the beginning of the game (18) and Senegalese Boulaye Dia increased the advantage for the locals at the end of half an hour of play, but Pere Pons before the break (44) and Joselu after the game time (65) tied for the Basques.
Villarreal was able to get hooked on the game again to solve it with goals from Dia (76), from the young Yeremi Pino (79) and again from Gerard Moreno (88).