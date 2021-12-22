Barcelona and Sevilla tie in a vibrant match and “help” Real Madrid in the Spanish League

2021-12-21

Sevilla (2nd), who played the last half hour at a disadvantage due to the expulsion of French defender Jules Koundé, saved a point at home after drawing with Barcelona (7th), thus losing the chance to get closer to the Champions zone.

The Andalusian team went ahead on the scoreboard with a goal from the Argentine Alejandro ‘Papu’ Gómez, finishing off a corner kick (32) and Uruguayan center-back Ronald Araújo tied at the edge of the break, heading a cross from the corner (45).

Isco and Alaba join the list of those infected by covid-19

The expulsion of Koundé, for giving Jordi Alba a ball in the face, left Sevilla without resources, who dedicated the last minutes to save at least one point that allows them to place five of the leader Real Madrid (43 by 38).