Belinda’s noble gesture that goes around the world

Admin 10 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 30 Views

Days ago Belinda made the news for her Christmas look changes and for the singer’s statements Christian nodal, her boyfriend, who commented that she changed his life since they were together. It is even rumored that they already got married but it did not come to light. Apparently it was not only Nodal who changed his life for the better.

Born in Spain, but with a life made in Mexico, a country that I adopt as her own, Belinda, actress and singer donned the Mama Claus costume and managed to make hundreds of families happy with an act of love that characterized her throughout her career. It is a donation to dozens of children with cancer to whom he gave his word that he will sponsor them when they need more medicine.

Topics

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Chayanne’s new project that surprised everyone

Recently the singer, dancer and actor Chayanne, shared a video on his official Instagram account …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2021, All Rights Reserved