Belinda’s noble gesture that goes around the world

Days ago Belinda made the news for her Christmas look changes and for the singer’s statements Christian nodal, her boyfriend, who commented that she changed his life since they were together. It is even rumored that they already got married but it did not come to light. Apparently it was not only Nodal who changed his life for the better.

Born in Spain, but with a life made in Mexico, a country that I adopt as her own, Belinda, actress and singer donned the Mama Claus costume and managed to make hundreds of families happy with an act of love that characterized her throughout her career. It is a donation to dozens of children with cancer to whom he gave his word that he will sponsor them when they need more medicine.

The singer of “Luz sin Gravedad”, engaged to Christian Nodal, visited one of the hospitals in Mexico City. At the place, he delivered gifts and treatments that will last each child for at least two months, and that far from worrying, he confirmed that the delivery this past Monday is only the first of which more children will benefit in the coming days.

Source: Instagram @belindapop

The 29-year-old actress also spoke with the parents of her godchildren and gave a motivational speech for those present. “I want to ask everyone who is undergoing treatment to please never lose faith, because faith moves mountains and I know that together, with the help of his family, we are going to move forward because nothing is impossible.” Furthermore, the words of Belinda They continued with a commitment that should be mutual: “They have to promise me that they are going to give it their all and that next year I will return and everyone will be better, everyone will get ahead and they will all be very good. , very happy”.

Source: Instagram @belindapop

In tune with the Christmas season, Belinda showed solidarity with other infants and gave gifts such as stuffed animals, blankets, clothes, hugs and photographs that the children asked for, where bonds of friendship were forged. Even in the coexistence on the hospital terrace, children with cancer and their families were able to celebrate with a little cake. Belinda gave them more than a gift, she gave them hope and this was noticed by those present.