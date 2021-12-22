Benjamin Mendy, accused of a seventh rape case

Benjamin Mendy, Manchester City defender, received new charges this Wednesday; football player was accused by british justice of a seventh rape.

The Crown Court of Chester (England) announced this Wednesday during his appearance, that the world champion in 2018 was indicted for one more violation of a new complainant, for about facts that would have taken place in July of this year.

The Gallic international He has seven accusations of rape on him to four women, and an accusation for sexual assault on a fifth, for some events that would have taken place between October 2020 and August 2021.

In provisional detention since the end of August, the footballer appeared this wednesday for 40 minutes in court.

In a black suit and white shirt, Mendy only spoke to confirm her name.

In this same audience, another man, Louis Saha Matturie, 40-year-old, unrelated to former footballer Louis Saha and whose ties to Mendy are not clearly defined, also appeared. He is charged with six rapes and one sexual assault. between March and August 2021.

Judge Patrick Thompsons decreed for both men the provisional detention in a Liverpool prison, pending trial, postponed to June 27 or August 1.

The case was uncovered at the end of August, when the Manchester City announced the suspension of the footballer without specifying the reasons.

English justice announced shortly after, that the player was provisionally detained after being accused of four rapes and one sexual assault, by four women and one minor.

These first facts they would have occurred at his home from Prestbury (England).

To sign Mendy, one of the great hopes of French football a few years ago, City paid 60 million euros ($ 68 million) to Monaco, becoming at that time, in the most expensive defender in history.

Off the pitch his life has not been exemplary. To the player they took away his Lamborghini Avenador SVJ, of a value of more than 500,000 euros (587,000 dollars), at the end of 2020. He was driving it without a permit or insurance.