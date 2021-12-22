Beware: Thieves Posing as Mail Carriers to Rob New York Homes | Video | Univision 41 New York WXTV

Read transcript

Jonathan: During this time inthe one that many order packagesof the internet, thieves likewhat is on the screen usuallywear a tunco.they pretend to bedelivery men to enter thehouses and rob. it happened to afamily from new york in the bronx.the authorities ask for helpto arrest them.Alejandro went out to investigatewhat happened.also to tell youHow to avoid it.Alejandro: this was what it isvery much a family of twograndparents when they joinedthe door.they saw that he was a coach ofups packs, butturned out to be a criminalthat ended up assaulting them in theirHouse.the offender was caughtthrough the room of the building witha fake uniform of ups and abox, join the cops againyork.acted with the help of anotherman.>> they stole something, they stole ittheir belongings.a Dominican grandmother left himopened his ups worker, thethey pushed and pulled astir.they tied her, her husband andtwo young grandchildren. the copsensures that they tookelectronic devices and more than$ 7500 between the safe andthe savings that the childrenthey drew in a piggy bank.it is a building with the doorcompletely closed.to enter, you have to callto someone toopen.the neighbors tell us, noonly the family hadbeen deceived, yes and no toothe little intestines thatthey allowed thesesubjects, who were supposedlypackage trainers.>> anyone who wearsuniform can impersonateby an employee of ups.right now you don’t know whois what.with all this of the ascas.Alejandro: time of purchaseChristmas is when thievesás they use this trick to becompany is different.ask for your identification andlet him take hishandheld, also thevehicle of the company.very few know what kind ofIdentification use thesepackage deliverymen.the uniforms very similar,although they are not the originals,They sell them in amazon and in theinternet platforms.in stores in new york and newjersey can be foundleave the boxes outside and they leave.the main thing is that throughof the applications of eachpacket company cantrack when they will arrive.know if who is in front of