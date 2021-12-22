BIG LEAGUES – Mark Kotsay to be Oakland’s new manager

The Oakland Athletics have hired Mark Kotsay to be their next manager, sources told ESPN, confirming a report from MLB Network.

Kotsay, 46, was Oakland’s third base coach last season and is a former bench coach for the Athletics. He now replaces Bob Melvin, who left to lead Diego’s Padres.

Kotsay is a former Major League Baseball outfielder who played for seven different teams, including the Athletics. He finished his career with 127 home runs, 720 RBIs and a .276 batting average.

The Athletics, long an American League contender with a small payroll, continue to compete for postseason appearances. Oakland was in the mix for a wild-card spot last season. before finally giving way to the Red Sox of Boston and the Yankees of New York.

Oakland, in what surprisingly turned out to be Melvin’s final season, finished 86-76, six games out of the wild-card cutoff line.

As MLB takes a turn toward spring training, there have been rumors about potential Oakland trades that could alter the roster and composition of the club. But nothing important has emerged yet.

Reports indicate the Athletics are considering moving stars Matt Chapman and Matt Olson, both of whom have two years left under their control. If those players move, Oakland’s other central players would likely be available as well, including starting pitchers Sean Manaea (one year of control), Chris Bassitt (one) and Frankie Montas (two). Some rumored that catcher Sean Murphy (he has four years of control left) could also be in the dark for the right offer.