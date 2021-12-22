Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin rebound heading into Christmas

3 min of reading

The main cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) were trading higher on Tuesday night, when the global market capitalization of cryptocurrencies jumped 3.5% to $ 2.27 trillion.

What has happened

The apex coin was up 4.2% to $ 48,862.20 in 24 hours. In a seven-day tracking period, BTC is up 1.25%.

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was up 1.9% to $ 4,016.72 over 24 hours. During the week, the coin has soared 3.8%.

Cryptocurrency meme Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), advanced 2.2% to $ 0.17 in 24 hours. In the last seven days, it is down 7.75%.

DOGE’s rival cryptocurrency, Shiba Inu, rose 4.8% to $ 0.00003 at $ 24. It is down almost 2.5% in the last seven days.

The three currencies that benefited the most in 24 hours were Loopring (LRC), IOTA (MIOTA) and Curve DAO Token (CRV), according to data from CoinMarketCap.

LRC soared 18.3% to $ 2.37, MIOTA was up 18.25% to $ 1.27 and CRV was up 15.5% to $ 4.82 during that period.

Because it is important

Cryptocurrencies advanced Tuesday in line with stocks as appetite for risky assets increased. The S&P 500 closed 1.78% higher at $ 4,649.23, while the Nasdaq ended the day 2.4% higher at $ 15,341.09.

Edward moya, Senior Market Analyst for OANDA, claimed that cryptocurrencies rallied after Fitch Ratings noted that better regulation could “moderate the credit risks of stablecoins.”

“Stablecoins remain vulnerable to US regulation, but it appears the cryptoverse is most likely to embrace regulatory clarity,” the analyst wrote in an emailed note. In regards to Bitcoin, Moya expressed that many investors believe that it has touched the lowest level.

“The conditions of trading they are nowhere near full share, so unless more catalysts emerge, Bitcoin should remain in range. “

Despite Bitcoin trading nearly 30% below its all-time high of $ 68,789.63, the weakness hasn’t deterred investors. strong hands of accumulation, as stated Glassnode.

The chain analysis firm pointed to the illiquid supply (which is the amount of Bitcoin held by entities in the chain with more than 75% of entries in their accounting history), to express its idea.

These illiquid entities were sold in May along with most of the market, but have since intensified their coin grabbing and are currently taking possession of coins at 3-4 times the daily coin issue rate, according to Glassnode.

BTC – Illiquid Supply vs. broadcast, courtesy of Glassnode

“In other words, the strong hands they absorb supply at more than triple the rate new coins are mined each day, ”Glassnode wrote.

Meanwhile, despite the attraction of lower transaction fees on alternative networks, Ethereum continues to dominate the space of tokens non-expendable (NFT) in terms of volume, according to a Delphi Digital note.

NFT Volume on Select Chains – Courtesy Delphi Digital

Data shared by the cryptocurrency research company indicates that while NFT’s volume remains strong, other chains have seen a slowdown.