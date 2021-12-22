British court orders the sovereign of Dubai to pay 725 million dollars to ex-wife and children

The sovereign of Dubai, Mohamed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, was sentenced on Tuesday by the British courts to pay his ex-wife and their children about 550 million pounds (about 725 million dollars), in what is considered the compensation for divorce more discharge granted by an English court.

Judge Philip Moor ordered the 72-year-old leader to pay some £ 251.5 million ($ 340 million) to his sixth wife, 47-year-old Princess Haya of Jordan, and £ 290 million ($ 385 million). ) to cover the support of their children, ages 9 and 14, as well as other expenses, including security, according to the ruling released on this day.

“Taking into account their position and the general threats of terrorism and kidnapping that they face in such circumstances, they are considered to be particularly vulnerable and in need of greater security guarantees in this country,” Judge Moor said in delivering his verdict.

Adding that “the main threat they face comes from the (ruler) himself, and not from external sources.”

The High Court ruled last October that Mohamed bin Rashed al Maktoum authorized the hacking of his wife’s phone and those of his British lawyers.

It was not proven that such piracy was linked to the legal battle in the United Kingdom between his wife and him, who wants to obtain the return of their two children to Dubai; But a “very significant” volume of data was extracted from the princess’ mobile, about 265 megabytes – the equivalent of 24 hours of voice recording or 500 photographs.

The magistrate stressed that the sovereign had “harassed and intimidated the mother (of his children) before his departure for England and since his arrival”, and that he was “willing to tolerate that those who act on his behalf in the United Kingdom do so. did it illegally. ”

The financial compensation measures agreed on Tuesday are among the most important so far granted in the framework of a divorce agreement before the British court since the case of the ex-wife of Russian billionaire Farjad Ajmedov, Tatiana Ajmedova.

At the end of 2016, justice had awarded Ajmedova 41% of her ex-husband’s fortune, which represents 453 million pounds, or 531 million euros (almost 600 million dollars) at the current exchange rate.