Bronx man found dead in pickup truck shot to head, New York City police say – Telemundo New York (47)

NEW YORK – Police found a man dead with a gunshot wound to the head in the back seat of a pickup truck Wednesday morning in what they believe may be an incident of road rage.

Around 5:42 a.m., police responded to a 911 call for shooting on East 162nd Street in the Bronx. When officers arrived, they found a 45-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head in the rear passenger seat of a Nissan SUV, New York police said.

EMS responded to the scene and declared the victim dead at the scene. The victim was later identified as Aracellio Pellot, of The Bronx.

No additional information was immediately available, although law enforcement sources told our sister network News 4 New York that the circumstances are being investigated as a possible road rage incident.

No arrests have been made so far but the investigation continues.