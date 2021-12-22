Businesses are experiencing crisis due to the rebound in cases with coronavirus in New York | Video | Univision 41 New York WXTV

Read transcript

let’s talk about the secondthe rain that willaffect and let’s talk abouttemperatures.Jonathan: the impact ofincreased infections in theregón is already beginning tofeel in business thatsuspends its operations.there are workers who do not knowrecover economically and that isreturning to feel the ravagesin their pockets.damaris íaz talks about thealternatives for them.damaris: the city of newyork was looking forward to thereturn from tourism duringthis christmas time forboost the economy, but theincreasing number of infectionsin the view it was christmasit is paralyzing the industrialentertainment.with theaters like this thatThey are closed until afterChristmas. besides, that’s itthreatening the little onesand to the workers.we moved to the grocery store,in the restaurant sector,hell’s kitchen.not one person is eating dinnernight.there is only one waiter and hemanager, who is itwaiting.humberto, where are theworkers?humberto: unfortunately I hadwhat to send the workers,the majority, to the house.we don’t have any people now.damaris: while some areempty or almost empty, othersbars and restaurants have beenforced to close byfull, due to variantomicron.a constant concern forthis waiter of Mexican origin.>> many workers andour families depend onour remittances. more in theholiday season, which is whenthe children are wanting theirholiday giftsrelatives..damaris: a representative inthe chamber of commerce talks to usthe panorama when new yorkenforce the mandate ofprivate sector vaccinationsince December 27.>> we need that esenasking business.businesses are looking for.I have faith that thingssooner or later they will improve.every time we grab one ortwo steps forward, let’s gofor atás.the help they are giving withscholarships and funds, little by littlewe can hear somebusiness.damaris: it’s not only in thepart our leaders. thebusiness owners andworkers.it is everyone’s responsibility.so it is important to continue