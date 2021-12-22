California braces for Omicron surge, amid grim forecasts and fear in hospitals

As officials painted a gloomy picture of winter this Sunday, with the Omicron variant spreading at full speed, California hospitals are looking to do everything they can in preparation for the weeks and months ahead.

Public health officials expect some wave of new infections to come through the winter that, depending on how big it is, could complicate the hospital system in a way not seen since Delta’s emergence last summer.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Biden’s chief medical adviser for the pandemic, said Sunday that the nation must be prepared for large spikes in hospitalizations and deaths, especially in areas with low vaccination rates, due to the remarkable spread of Ómicron. .

“We are going to see significant stress in some regions of the country in the hospital system, particularly in those areas where there is a low level of vaccination,” he declared on CNN.

Vaccinated people who have received their boosters are expected to be well protected against severe cases, including from Ómicron. But Fauci and others believe that with the spread of the new variant, more infections are expected among vaccinated people, which means that they will have a greater risk of developing mild symptoms and infecting others.

Those who are not vaccinated will be most at risk when winter sets in, experts say, and there are still plenty of them. Additionally, inoculated individuals who have not received a booster will likely be at higher risk with Omicron than with previous variants.

The limiting factor for many hospitals will not be the beds, but the people who care for them, said Dr. Nancy Gin, regional medical director for quality for Kaiser Permanente Southern California.

“What is going to be a concern for the entire medical community this year is that ‘Great Resignation’ that we have heard so much about in regards to healthcare personnel,” he said.

In addition to Omicron, according to Gin, Kaiser Permanente of Southern California is also battling the effects of the seasonal flu, which was quelled last year by social precautions against COVID-19, and which could resurface as a serious threat to those who have let down your guard on mask use, hand washing, and social distancing.

The specialist urged people to get vaccinated against the flu, as well as to take doses and boosters against COVID-19, to protect themselves more and help relieve the tension of health workers.

In hospitals, “people are tired. We’ve been at this for almost two years, ”Gin said. And “the appearance of Ómicron renewed concerns about emergencies and a difficult winter.”

Kaiser Permanente of Southern California, which has 4.8 million members throughout the region, Inland Empire and nearby areas, believes it is “well positioned to absorb volume at this time,” Gin noted.

Currently, “we are only using about 15% of all our ventilator capacity for Southern California,” said the doctor, a much lower percentage than last winter, when some of their medical centers were at 60% or more. .

Some doctors worry that people are fed up with the pandemic and not wearing a mask, at a time when transmission is expected to increase. “My fear, and that of the entire country, is mask fatigue and social distancing,” as the more transmissible Omicron variant spreads, said Dr. Stephanie Hall, Keck Medicine’s chief medical officer. from USC and USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center. “People are tired. And they don’t follow those guidelines. “

Hall urged people who plan to reunite with loved ones over the end of the year holidays to get tested for coronavirus and isolate themselves if they are positive, avoid travel if possible and continue to wear masks in public spaces; wash your hands and adhere to social distancing.

In Los Angeles County’s huge public hospital system, the need for hospitalization for COVID-19 “has remained stable for the past two months,” said Director of Health Services Dr. Christina Ghaly in a statement. . “We are not seeing a rapid increase; We attribute the lowest COVID-19 numbers to all people who have been vaccinated, including the booster dose, if they are eligible, ”he emphasized. “However, we acknowledge that other hospitals in LA County have begun to see some increases in inpatient volumes, and that other regions of the United States are seeing increases in hospitalizations.

“As we continue to manage this evolving pandemic, including the danger posed by a virus that continues to mutate, we cannot emphasize how important it is that all people five years of age and older get vaccinated, and that those over 16 years of age get a booster if it’s been more than six months since their last dose, “Ghaly said. “We also encourage everyone to remain vigilant during the holidays, for example by limiting attendance at large gatherings and wearing a mask when in closed public spaces.”

Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, stated something similar on CBS Sunday: “The big message today is, if you have your shots and booster, you are very protected against Omicron. So anyone who’s listening to this and who is in the 60% of Americans who are eligible for a second dose, but haven’t gotten it yet, this is the week to do it. Don’t wait ”.

Some hospital officials in Los Angeles and Orange counties expressed optimism about the upcoming winter.

Last winter, “we had a lot less tools. Almost no one was vaccinated. We were just starting to implement monoclonal antibody treatments, ”said Dr. Richard Riggs, Cedars-Sinai’s chief medical officer. And now, “we understand better about the hypoxia or low oxygen level that can occur and how we can monitor it in certain people so they don’t have to be hospitalized.”

At two of the Providence hospitals in Orange County, elective surgeries continue as usual and COVID-19 treatment units still use a typical bed allocation.

The situation varies greatly from a year ago, when vaccines were not widely available, fewer therapies were available, and fewer people had contracted the virus and recovered to gain some immunity, explained Dr. Charles Bailey, chief medical officer. Prevention Centers at Providence Mission Hospital, in Mission Viejo, and Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.

But “we certainly have a plan to rapidly increase capacity, should the need arise,” by converting other units to accommodate COVID-19 patients, Bailey noted.

His hope is that even if COVID-19 infections arise, this time, more people can be treated without the need for hospitalization.

The new drugs “may be helpful and, in theory at least, they appear to be capable of dramatically reducing the severity of the disease and preventing hospitalization,” he noted. “So hopefully, even if the COVID numbers go up, a smaller proportion than in previous waves will need to be hospitalized.”

Added Bailey, “I think we can treat people more efficiently and hopefully get them out of the hospital more quickly.”

At Ventura County Medical Center, COVID-19 hospitalizations have risen more than 100 percent in the past eight weeks, said Dr. John Fankhauser, CEO.

So far, “the numbers are not yet testing our ability,” and the center should not have suspended elective surgeries, added the specialist.

But the medical center has become more aware of maintaining its personal protective supplies and where it needs to increase staffing. He also emphasizes the importance of vaccinations and boosters, not only in the community, but also for healthcare workers who got vaccinated early.

While more is known about how to combat this virus, Fankhauser noted, “our healthcare workers are really experiencing the impact of a sustained crisis.” That means working longer hours and postponing breaks, “but I think the biggest impact is really the emotional side of having to be in danger week after week after week,” especially when “many of the serious cases are preventable with vaccines. ”, He commented.

“We see that in our community only 20% of eligible people have not been vaccinated, however, that group represents about 80 percent of seriously ill patients who are hospitalized in our county,” said the doctor. With another wave on the way, “those who are not inoculated should do so now.”

