Canelo Álvarez leaves gloves to handle a trailer with toys in NL

Jessika mendez

Monterrey, NL / 12.21.2021 15:39:47





The Mexican boxer, Saúl Álvarez, surprised this Tuesday afternoon by appearing in the Government Palace of Nuevo León, driving a trailer, which he drove into the heart of Monterrey and parked in the esplanade of the Macroplaza.

Canelo came along with him businessman Carlos Bremer, to later show that the box of this heavy vehicle had 5 thousand 500 toys to give to children of the DIF Cocoons of Nuevo León.

“For all of us who admire you, it is a pleasure to receive you in this Palace, but also that you do it for this noble purpose for the children of Nuevo León … to receive you as Champion of Champions, all unified titles, is a pride for all Mexicans”, said Samuel García, Governor of Nuevo León.

“You are the best in the world in the ring and outside as well, what you do with people in difficult situations, scholarships that you give, gifts, that you go out, put on the gloves with these Mexicans who are on the ropes speak a lot about your personality. 5 thousand 500 toys for you, who will want a bicycle? Ball? Boxing gloves? Ah, they think they are very sauces! “, Added the president.

Then it was the turn for Canelo to say a few words, where he stressed that he will always seek to help children in need, because at some time he went through that situation.