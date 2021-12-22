Cardiologist Bertomeu González, Professor of Medicine at UHM

Miguel Bertomeu González, specialist in Cardiology.

The cardiologist Vicente Bertomeu González has been appointed as the new full professor of the Miguel Hernández University de Elche (UMH), in the province of Alicante.

This is how the Official State Gazette (BOE) in a resolution signed by the vice-rector of Teaching Staff of this university center, Jose Carlos Espigares Huete.

Bertomeu González is part of the Group of Cardiovascular Research from the UHM, in addition to having been an associate professor so far.

It is attached to the Cardiology Service of the San Juan University Hospital, from Alicante.

He is a member of the Valencian Society of Cardiology (SVC), currently integrating the board of directors as elected secretary.

Among his works, the Spanish Society of Cardiology (SEC) highlights on its website:

– ‘Reorganization of care in cardiac pacing‘

– ‘Diabetes mellitus type 2, heart failure and preserved ejection fraction ‘

– ‘Bleeding in anticoagulated patients for atrial fibrillation‘

– ‘Anticoagulation in Spain in real life: data and insights’

– “How to” sessions in atrial fibrillation ablation