Carmelo Ríos gives up running for mayor of Guaynabo

In a very surprising surprise, Penepé Senator Carmelo Ríos Santiago has chosen not to continue in the race to become the new mayor of Guaynabo, while Ricardo “Ricky” Aponte, Dana Miró and Julio “Pipe” Abreu did announce their aspirations by presenting your documents before the State Elections Commission (CEE).

Marigdalia Ramírez Fort also filed her candidacy. In her Linkedin profile, she identifies herself as a doctor and president of the BioFort company.

In written statements Ríos Santiago, who sought to be the first to announce his interest in replacing former mayor Ángel Pérez Otero and almost daily authorized press releases announcing initiatives to be elected mayor, said in written statements that he can help Guaynabo from his position as Senator for Bayamón.

Ríos Santiago had a kind of press conference in front of the EEC scheduled for this afternoon to announce his candidacy, but he canceled it at the last minute. In fact, his last campaign tweet was posted at 1:38 pm.

El Nuevo Día learned that the veteran senator reevaluated the viability of his candidacy by facing the challenge of Edward O’Neill, who is established in the rural area of ​​Guaynabo and Dana Miró, who could subtract votes from him in the urban area.

“Those who know me know that I am not of titles or positions, that what I do is roll up my sleeves and work for the people. In this evaluation exercise of how I can best help my Guaynabo in this historical time, I understand that at this moment as a Senator for the Bayamón District, which includes this great city, you can provide more help, also using the contacts that Over the years I have developed with state legislators and congressmen and the positions that I currently hold, being the first Puerto Rican to do so. My relationship with the congressmen will continue to be an active one, ”he said.

Citizens have 24 hours from the moment the candidacy of a specific applicant is announced to present any complaint challenging the candidacy. Just today, indicated the electoral commissioner of the New Progressive Party (PNP), Vanessa Santo Domingo, the Candidates Evaluation Committee began to analyze the files of the candidates.

This body has until Thursday to submit its reports to the PNP Board. The party’s governing body meeting to pass judgment on the reports has not yet been dated.

Aponte is a municipal legislator in Guaynabo and ran unsuccessfully in the August primary by running for mayor against eventual winner Ángel Pérez Otero and Edward O’Neill.

Aponte studied at the Wesleyana Academy, in Guaynabo, while doing a bachelor’s degree in Physical Education from the University of Puerto Rico. He also holds a master’s degree in Philosophy of Practice from Florida International University and a juris doctor from the Inter-American University School of Law.

Abreu is also a municipal legislator.

In recent days, O’Neill and Samuel Almodóvar also presented their documents to aspire to the position that Pérez Otero vacated after being accused of corruption at the federal level.

Almodóvar is an engineer by profession and deputy director of Recreation and Sports in the Municipality of Guaynabo, unsuccessfully aspired earlier this year to fill the vacancy for district representative left by Antonio “Tony” Soto.

“It is with great pride and pleasure that we welcome all the candidates who aspire to the municipal seat of our blessed town. In our personal character and as part of a new generation, we hope that the campaign will be one of peace and height. We are in the historical moment, to teach them, not only to the people but to the country, the new way and way of doing politics. With my candidacy a historic feat will unfold, as they will have a true new politician, who is free from ties. My permanent union is with My people, “said Almodóvar.

O’Neill proclaimed that he is ready for battle.

“After the closing of the filings for the Guaynabo mayor’s office, we reiterate that we are ready to bring to our people a campaign of ideas and proposals that will allow us to make Guaynabo shine again. My fellow townspeople know me for being an honest, friendly and respectful person. I urge the other ballot companions to carry out a high-level process. I ask Guayabeños to vote on January 15, it is you – the people – who decide our future, not participating is giving space to impositions that we could later regret. The time to return to the path of progress and well-being for all is now. Thank you all for showing your support, “he said in written statements.