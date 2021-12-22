CDC estimates that more than 90% of current cases in the New York area are of the new variant – Telemundo New York (47)

What you should know New York City is offering $ 100 through December 31 to people who get their booster doses at city-run sites. This in an attempt to slow down the spread of Omicron.

New infections lead to the rebound in the city’s pandemic, but De Blasio says New York City will not shut down again. He hopes the latest incentive will encourage more people to get backup protection.

Both Moderna and Pfizer have published data showing that their booster doses provide significant increases in protection against the Omicron variant compared to the general two-dose regimen for full vaccination.

The first case of Ómicron in the US was reported on December 1. The variant took less than three weeks to establish dominance in the United States, and nowhere is its unprecedented infectivity more evident than in the New York area.

The CDC estimates that more than 90% of current cases in the metropolitan area, which includes New York, New Jersey, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, are associated with Omicron. That’s an increase from an estimated prevalence of 25.4% the previous week.

Delta, which for months had almost complete dominance in cases from the New York area, is believed to account for less than 8% of new infections, according to CDC data. And while that remains New York’s top variant of concern, when it comes to its impact on hospitalizations, Omicron’s sheer rate of spread has surprised health experts.

New York City variant reporting data has not had a chance to catch up on the spread. It still lists Ómicron as responsible for 1% of the COVID-19 samples analyzed in the five counties, although it acknowledges that its data “does not yet reflect the spread.”

The five-county moving average daily cases increased more than 127% from the moving average of the previous four weeks, while hospitalizations increased 12% by the same parameters, although most of that increase is associated with not vaccinated.

Statewide, Governor Kathy Hochul reported daily record-breaking COVID-19 cases for four days in a row before the number dropped slightly Tuesday (22,258). However, hospitalizations exceeded 4,300, the highest total since April 7 and a jump of 125% since November 1.

Both Mayor Bill de Blasio and Governor Hochul, along with their health teams, have tried to allay public concerns ahead of the holidays. Both assure New Yorkers that what is happening at the moment is nothing like March 2020 or even December 2020. Furthermore, they both insist that vaccines remain the most effective tool to combat COVID, including the Omicron variant. . Both have said multiple times this week that there will be no closings.

Mayor Bill de Blasio warned New Yorkers a few days ago that the increase in Ómicron cases will likely only get worse before improving, although the increase is expected to be much milder and much less prolonged than the delta from earlier this year. Much of this expectation depends on people getting vaccinated and especially receiving a booster, he said.

The Democrat launched a booster incentive program Tuesday that awards $ 100 to anyone who receives a booster dose at a SOMOS partner or city-run site before New Year’s Eve. You can provide initial numbers on the success of the program on Wednesday.

De Blasio’s triumphant speech on recovery has been tougher for some New Yorkers, as the epicenter of a pandemic reels in the wake of this latest onslaught of cases, and infections have hit Broadway shows. Although this Omicron outbreak is expected to be mild in terms of the severity of the infection, it has renewed questions about Christmas gatherings, especially when it comes to New Years Eve.

The Democrat had said that tens of thousands of fully vaccinated people could return to Times Square in person this year. That was just a few weeks ago. The mayor is expected to announce a decision on the end of the year party before Friday.

While there is still much to learn about Ómicron, and what could happen next, de Blasio noted that research shows that it is undoubtedly more transmissible than any previous variant and probably more resistant to vaccines, but that vaccines remain. being effective.

That seems truer when it comes to preventing serious illnesses by omicron. There is growing evidence showing that two doses of vaccination are enormously effective against the newer variant of interest. The drivers provide even more protection, Pfizer and Moderna have said their data shows. And any dose of the three vaccines provides more protection than no dose, the CDC director said.

While about 1% of all New York residents have tested positive in the past 10 days, Hochul, de Blasio and leading national experts continue to make those points.

Indoor mask wearing rules, vaccination mandates, and other protective measures have been re-implemented to slow the spread, and New York leaders are calling on people weary of the pandemic to ride out this wave a little more. .

“Cases are increasing due to the sudden increase in winter, but this is not March 2020; we knew this was going to happen and New York is taking steps to make vaccines, boosters and tests more available,” Hochul said in a statement Tuesday. “We know what works: get vaccinated, put on the brace, put on the mask and exercise caution in enclosed public spaces. Now is the time for all of us to do our part and help protect the most vulnerable to make sure we all get through this season. on vacation safely. “