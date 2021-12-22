CES 2022 | LG launches smart garden | tiiun | Gadgets | Smartphone | Harvest | Vegetables | nnda | nnni | DATA

As part of his presentation at the CES 2022 , to be held in Las Vegas, the company LG will launch its first smart garden to be able to have a part of greenery in our apartments without taking up too much space: it is the LG tiiun.

The mark mentions that Tiiun means “sprout” in Korean and in it you can grow vegetables, herbs and even flowers in the comfort of your own homes, all year round. Best of all, these smart gardens won’t suffer from pests or bad weather.

The Lg tiiun Features two shelves that can hold up to six all-in-one seed packs along with three different types of seed kits. With each seed pack containing 10 holes for seed germination, users can grow a variety of vegetables simultaneously for homegrown goodness in just four to eight weeks, faster and with less mess.

To regulate the temperature of your future harvest, LG has equipped the team with its Inverter Compressor system, the Flexible Climate Control System that precisely adjusts the internal temperature of tiiun to create the optimal conditions for organic growth.

In this way you can plant everything you want in a simple way. (Photo: LG)

In addition to automatically regulating temperature and light to mimic the natural cycle of the day, LG’s smart gardening system delivers water eight times every 24 hours, while its automatic backflow and irrigation system circulates the ideal amount of moisture to help to transform the seeds into healthy vegetables and vibrant flowers.

“LG tiiun is a practical and convenient solution for busy consumers who want to enjoy a greener and healthier lifestyle at home,” said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “A stylish addition to the home or apartment, our smart gardening system makes growing herbs, leafy greens and flowers fun and simple, even for those of us who have no gardening experience.”

LG tiiun and LG tiiun mini will be on virtual display at LG’s digital booth during CES 2022 starting January 5. At the moment the price has not been known.