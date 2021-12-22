César Peralta “El Abusador” was extradited to Puerto Rico

Santo Domingo, RD.

The drug trafficker César Emilio Peralta, alias “El Abusador”, was extradited early this Wednesday to Puerto Rico from Colombia, where he had been in prison in La Picota prison since the end of December 2019.

Upon his arrival, he will be informed of a hearing for the formulation of charges and a press conference is planned at 2:00 in the afternoon, in which the US authorities will give more details of the case against him.

The announcement of his extradition to Puerto Rico was on May 20, the date on which his lawyer, Dr. Joaquín Pérez, indicated that the process could take longer than expected because it had to be approved by the Supreme Court of Colombia.

“El Abusador”, designated as the head of an international drug trafficking network and “One of the most powerful men in the drug trade in the Dominican Republic”, is in prison on charges of conspiracy to import drugs into the United States and money laundering.

Last october 14 Colombian President Iván Duque signed the extradition.

In Puerto Rico, “El Abusador” will await the trial and will later be transferred to US soil, where he has been required since April 2019 by the Judicial District of South Florida.

Capture and escape

“El Abusador” fled the Dominican and American justice from August 20 to December 2, 2019, when he was trapped in room 1104 of the Murano Elite hotel, in the exclusive Boca Grande sector, in Cartagena de Indies.