cheap and matching their shoes

The supermarket brand Lidl continues to increase its brand by betting on cheap technological products. At the beginning of the year it launched some AirPods type headphones for 20 euros, and now it launches a new pair clad in the same bold colors wearing their sneakers that were a sales boom in Spain.

In blue, red and yellow, these wireless headphones add to the Lidl fan collection, along with products such as the sneakers, sports socks, a foldable shopping bag and a mini ball. If they are as successful as the sneakers, the headphones could be sold out in no time.

This time, Lidl has partnered with the technology brand Skullcandy, which specializes in sound products. In addition to their unmistakable design, these new headphones with microphones and are resistant to water. Its price is around 25 euros.

Lidl Headphones

Those who dare to walk down the street with the Lidl bag, sneakers and socks, may not be able to resist having the complete uniform and incorporating the new ones into the set. skullcandy headphones. They come in two combinations, with the case in yellow and the headphones in blue or vice versa, the rubber always being red.

Lidl and Skullcandy headphones

Lidl Omicrono

The Lidl headphones are small with dimensions of 8.1 x 2.7 x 18.5 cm and a weight of 77 grams as a whole. The material is plastic and the case includes a micro USB port to charge the two devices.

They are not a model with many qualities, after all it is a low-cost product whose main attraction is the style and the color combination. They connect to the phone and other equipment through the Bluetooth 5.0 and resist contact with water thanks to the certification IPX4, that is, they are resistant to splashes.

Lidl indicates on the web that the autonomy of these headphones is 10 to 12 hours. Of course, to recharge the battery it takes 7 to 8 hours to fill up. Charging will be somewhat slower when using the old micro USB standard.

Availability

Although they are marked with a price of 39.99 euros, Lidl has applied a discount of 37%, leaving its cost only at 24.99 euros. A low price for a simple wireless headset that lets you listen to music and make calls.

If you want to take the entire Lidl look, on the web are now available sneakers for 9.99 euros and a sweatshirt with the logo of German supermarkets for 8 euros.

