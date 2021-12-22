China. They find an incredible embryo-dinosaur in a fossil egg | PHOTOS

An embryo between 66 and 72 million years old in a fossilized dinosaur egg sheds new light on the link between the behavior of modern birds and dinosaurs.

The embryo, nicknamed ‘Baby Yingliang’, was discovered in the Upper Cretaceous rocks of Ganzhou, southern China, and belongs to a toothless theropod dinosaur or oviraptorosaur.

The fossil, one of the most complete dinosaur embryos ever found, suggests that these dinosaurs developed postures similar to those of birds near hatching. The finding is presented in Science.

The scientists, led by researchers from the University of Birmingham (UK) and the Chinese University of Geosciences (Beijing), found that the ‘Baby Yingliang’ posture is unique among known dinosaur embryos: its head sits under the body, feet on either side and back curled along the blunt end of the egg. This posture, hitherto unknown in dinosaurs, is similar to that of modern bird embryos.

In modern birds, these postures are related to “tuck in”, a behavior controlled by the central nervous system and critical to hatching success. After studying the egg and embryo, the researchers believe that this pre-hatching behavior, which until now was considered unique to birds, may have originated among non-avian theropods.

The embryo is articulated in its life position without great alterations due to fossilization. With an estimated length of 27 cm from head to tail, the creature is housed within a 17 cm elongatoolith egg. The specimen is housed in the Yingliang Stone Museum of Natural History.

Fion Waisum Ma, co-author and PhD researcher at the University of Birmingham, explains that “Dinosaur embryos are some of the rarest fossils and most of them are incomplete with dislocated bones. We are very excited about the discovery of the ‘Baby Yingliang ‘, as it has been preserved in a great state and helps us answer many questions about the growth and reproduction of dinosaurs with it, “he said in a statement.

“It is interesting to see that this dinosaur embryo and a chicken embryo pose similarly inside the egg, possibly indicating similar behaviors before hatching,” he adds.

The ‘Baby Yingliang’ was identified as an oviraptorosaur based on its deep, toothless skull. Oviraptorosaurs are a group of feathered theropod dinosaurs, closely related to modern birds, known from the Cretaceous of Asia and North America.

Their variable beak shapes and body sizes likely allowed them to adopt a wide range of diets, including herbivorous, omnivorous, and carnivorous.

Birds are known to develop a series of fold-over postures, in which they bend their bodies and tuck their heads under their wings, shortly before hatching. Embryos that do not reach these positions are more likely to die because they were not born.

By comparing ‘Babé Yingliang’ to the embryos of other theropods, long-necked sauropod dinosaurs, and birds, the team proposed that tuck behavior, which was considered unique to birds, first evolved in theropod dinosaurs many dozens ago. or hundreds of millions of years. Additional discoveries of embryo fossils would be invaluable in further testing this hypothesis.

Study co-author Professor Lida Xing from China University of Geosciences (Beijing) explains that “This dinosaur embryo was acquired by Yingliang Group Director Liang Liu as a suspected egg fossil around the year 2000.

During the construction of the Yingliang Stone Museum of Natural History in the 2010s, museum staff searched the warehouse and discovered the specimens, which were identified as dinosaur egg fossils. fossils and finally the hidden embryo inside the egg was discovered. This is how the ‘Baby Yingliang’ came to light. “

Professor Steve Brusatte of the University of Edinburgh, who is part of the research team, adds that “This dinosaur embryo inside its egg is one of the most beautiful fossils I have ever seen. This little prenatal dinosaur resembles a baby bird coiled up in its egg, which is more evidence than many characteristic features of the Today’s birds evolved first into their dinosaur ancestors, “as he describes.

