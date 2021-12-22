Chivas almost has Pizarro but could make a Córdova and lose the signing

Rodolfo Pizarro could stay with the desire to play again for Chivas.

December 21, 2021 10:59 am

The directive of the Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara I would be working hard to be able to specify the signing of Rodolfo Pizarro as a reinforcement for the 2022 Clausura tournament, and according to Milenio, it could be close to having it a year on loan.

Rodolfo Pizarro would be willing to reduce his salary of 3.3 million dollars that he receives in the Inter Miami to get to Chivas which would show the attacker’s willingness to wear the shirt of the attacker once more. Flock.

But nevertheless, Chivas I could lose the signing to the style that the one of Sebastian Cordova. The salary of Pizarro, already with the reduction proposed by the player, it would be about 2.3 million dollars, something that would be clearly unaffordable for Chivas, so he could not have the player most awaited by his fans and would leave the door open for him to be Striped who signs to Pizarro.

Pizarro would be the second signing that would fall to nothing to materialize for Chivas

Chivas could lose his second winter market signing after falling Sebastian Cordova when they already had an agreement between clubs and with the player, this due to the refusal of Uriel antuna to go to America for the salary they offered him, so the former Americanist would end up reaching the Tigers.

