Chivas goes for Jürgen Damm; Toluca, Atlas and Juárez also want it

Jurgen Damm could return to Mexican soccer after a two-season adventure in the MLS, and the Chivas are one of the four clubs that they have a 29-year-old Mexican driver on the radar, well also Atlas, Toluca Y FC Juárez They have raised their hands for their services.

According to sources close to the footballer, Ricardo Peláez, sports director of the Flock, he contacted three weeks ago Damm, who has a contract with Atlanta United until 2023, to find out his status in the US team and see if there is interest in wearing the Jalisco team shirt.

The rojiblanco coach, Marcelo Michel Leaño look for a player with the characteristics of Damm, and having no chances with Rodolfo Pizarro because of the high of his salary, Jürgen has become a viable option, and it is not the first time they have negotiated to dress the offensive with the shirt of the Guadalajara.

In addition to salary, another factor that could make the transaction faster is that the footballer signed an agreement with Atlanta United to facilitate his departure in case a team of your interest looks for you, so the Guadalajara painting would not have to pay large amounts of money to get their services.

Even the idea of ​​the footballer is to make an effort regarding his salary, to be able to wear the red and white shirt, which he was close to defending in 2019. In the summer market Tigers Y Chivas They reached an agreement for the player, however, the Herd could not match the salary and decided to continue with the feline team.

TO Jurgen he likes the idea of ​​going back to MX League, since in addition to looking for more minutes than he has had in MLS, he also wants to be more close to the radar of the coach of the Mexican National Team, Gerardo Daniel Martino.

The other stakeholders

In addition to the whole of the Perla Tapatia, Toluca, Atlas Y FC Juárez, have probed your agent; with the current Champions, such a player is required by Diego Cocca since at times, Jairo Torres does not end up convincing the Argentine.