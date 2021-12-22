Chris Noth will not return to the Equalizer after sexual assault allegations

The right thing to do is intervene in the face of sexual assault, says sociologist 0:18

(CNN) – Actor Chris Noth will no longer be part of the CBS drama The Equalizer, after allegations of sexual assault made against him.

“Chris Noth will no longer be filming episodes of The Equalizer, with immediate effect, “announced this Monday CBS and Universal Television, the producer of the program, in a brief statement to CNN.

Two women accused Noth of sexual assault in a report published last week by The Hollywood Reporter. Noth denied the allegations.

“The accusations against me made by people I have known years, even decades, are categorically false. These stories could have been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago – it does not always mean no – that’s a line that I have not crossed. The meetings were consensual. It is difficult not to question when these stories come to light. I don’t know for sure why they are coming to light now, but I do know this: I did not attack these women, “Noth said in a statement. In the past week.

In The EqualizerStarring Queen Latifah, 67-year-old Noth plays former CIA Director William Bishop. He will be seen in an upcoming episode of the series that has already been shot, as well as future reruns of episodes already broadcast.

CNN reached out to Noth’s representative for comment.

Late last week, his talent agency, A3 Artists Agency, fired Noth, an agency spokesperson told CNN on Saturday. Peloton, who had just released a viral ad with the actor, also stopped airing it.

On the debut episode of the HBO series Max And Just Like That …, a spinoff of Sex and the city, Noth’s character suffered a heart attack and died. (CNN and HBO share parent company, WarnerMedia.)

On Monday night, the stars and executive producers of And Just Like That …, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, published a statement through social networks in which they addressed the accusations for the first time.

“We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth. We support the women who came forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we congratulate them on it.”