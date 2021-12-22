CityMD temporarily closes more than a dozen locations amid COVID spike – Telemundo New York (47)

As New York City and the rest of the tri-state area grapple with the sudden spike in COVID-19 cases, it prompts more people looking to get tested to ensure they can safely vacation with family and loved ones.
But now, one of the largest healthcare providers in the New York City area is temporarily closing some of its locations due to staffing difficulties.
“To preserve our ability to staff our sites, we will temporarily close certain locations beginning tomorrow, December 22,” read a message on the CityMD website Tuesday night. “We hope that the site closures now will allow us to avoid future closures as this increase continues.”
Other COVID vaccination and testing centers have experienced worker shortages after they tested positive for the virus.
Here is the list of the places that are going to close:
The bronx
- East Fordham
- East 161st
- Soundview
Brooklyn
- Bensonhurst- 18th Ave.
- Cobble hill
- Prospect Park South
Manhattan
- East 14th
- East 50th
- West 39th
- West 125th
Queens
Westchester
long Island
- Bay Shore- North Sunrise Hwy
- Merrick
New Jersey
- Jersey City- Grove Street
- Raritan
- Wayne
It was unclear when the closed locations would reopen, and the site would instead point people to the next closest locations.
See here where you can find open locations.