CityMD Temporarily Closes Some NY and NJ Clinics | Univision 41 New York WXTV

CityMD, the chain of emergency care clinics that is very popular for COVID-19 testing, is temporarily closing 13 locations in New York City, saying it does so “to preserve our staffing capacity at our sites.”
The closures, effective Wednesday, include four clinics in Manhattan and three in the Bronx, Brooklyn and Queens. Three centers have also closed in New Jersey, two on Long Island and one in Westchester.
Privately run CityMD operates about 150 clinics in New York and New Jersey, offering services such as rapid tests, physical exams, X-rays and vaccinations.
The company said in a statement that it “hopes that patients affected by the temporary closures will have easy and convenient access” to another location.
CityMD is not the only option for COVID-19 testing. New York City said it is expanding to more than 110 city testing centers by the end of the week.
In addition, New Yorkers can also go to pharmacies such as CVS, RiteAid and Walgreens, to other emergency centers such as Northwell Health-GoHealth Urgent Care, as well as private laboratories such as Quest Diagnostics.
“We hope that closing the centers now will allow us to avoid future closures as this increase continues,” CityMD said.
$ 100 per booster shot
Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday that New York City will offer $ 100 in cash to anyone who receives the booster shot at a city-run immunization center between December 21 and New Year’s Eve.
“New York City is leading the way in vaccines. New today: Anyone who receives a booster will receive $ 100,” De Blasio tweeted.
He added: “The reinforcement will help you and others to stay safe.”
The news comes after a dramatic increase in coronavirus cases. For the fourth day in a row, New York State posted a record level of positive covid-19 cases: 23,391, Gov. Kathy Hochul said during a news conference Monday.
“We are going to see a very rapid increase in cases. We are going to see a lot of New Yorkers affected by the omicron,” said Mayor De Blasio.
However, because it is spreading so rapidly, the rally is expected to be short-lived.
“We are going to have a tough few weeks, but the good news is that, as far as our health leaders understand right now, we are talking about a matter of weeks,” he added.
On the other hand, cases of omicron are milder than what has been seen previously, according to the mayor, although the variant is more resistant to vaccines.
Evidence shows that two doses of the vaccine have very low efficacy against the new variant.
The booster shot provides even more protection, according to data from Pfizer and Moderna.
Meanwhile, the queues for COVID-19 tests in New York City remain long, with some being delayed for hours.
Such is the case at JFK airport, where delays of up to 4 hours for testing have been reported.
For this reason, the city is adding test centers throughout the city. 23 additional centers will be added, bringing the total number of municipal centers to 112.
New York will not anticipate closings of shops or cancellation of end of the year parties by omicron