Club América’s bond with Sebastián Córdova was not severed with his transfer to Tigres

The confirmed departure of Sebastian Cordova to the Tigers of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León, cut four years of his professional tie with the America club. The steering wheel that had been formed in Basic forces of Nest, came to play in the first of the Cream blue in 2018, until his last presentation vs. Pumas by League of Shouts Mexico A21 of Liga MX.

+ ALL MOVEMENTS HEADING TO THE CLOSING +

So they made official the Eagles On their verified social media accounts, the player transfer: “Sebastian Cordova: Thank you for defending this shirt. An Eagle From The Cradle that will always be part of our history of greatness. Thank you for your effort and dedication in wearing these colors. We wish you the best in your next challenges, a lot of success. Keep flying high. “

However, the link between Sebastian Cordova and the America, it would not have been cut completely. According to a publication made by the RÉCORD newspaper this Wednesday, December 22, the club’s top brass in their negotiations with their peers the UANL Tigers, they agreed to keep a percentage of the protagonist’s file.

That is, as it happened at the time with the Argentine Guido Rodriguez, whose Cream blue He still owns 25 percent of the pass and for this reason, in the face of a future sale, he will be a partner of the Real BetisThe same will apply to the Monterrey complex in the event that the Aguascalientes element is transferred.

Carlos Reinoso gave his opinion on the departure of Sebastián Córdova

Carlos Reinoso, who for weeks has been concerned about the departure of Sebastian Cordova from the Eagles of America, in a talk with RECORD, he said: “I don’t know what happened to Cordova, but he is a boy that personally I really like how he plays, but in the America he had very few minutes, he did not play and I think that when you have a talented boy, born in the club, you have to give him minutes to know how he is going to respond “.