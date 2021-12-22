Club León: Fernando Navarro would seek to leave the Fiera

One of the most constant elements in recent years for the Club Leon has been Fernando Navarro who after recovering from a long injury, would seek to leave the feline institution for the tournament Closing 2022.

According to the portal mediotiempo.com ‘Navarrito‘does not rule out the possibility of having more minutes and therefore would seek to leave the Verdiblancas ranks in order to fight for a starting position.

The 32-year-old side seeks to get out of the emerald team, with which he already ends his contract in June 2022, so in this winter market he will be able to negotiate with any team if indeed the gentlemen’s agreement has ceased to exist ”, published the portal in its section ‘Filtered Touch’.

Remember that in your position Ariel holan He has made use of the young man Fidel Ambriz and David Ramírez, also from León, who have practically not been out of tune with the operation of the Fair.

Navarro managed to have more regularity in previous tournaments.



In terms of numbers, Navarro played just 108 minutes in the regular phase and 84 more in the Liguilla, providing a pass-to-goal assist.

It will be in the next few days when the future of Navarro is revealed, who could be in the crosshairs of Pachuca or Chivas Y Toluca with the recent arrival of Ignacio Ambriz to the bench of the Scarlets.