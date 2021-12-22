Colombian Soccer: Macnelly Torres, Atlético Nacional figure, announced retirement from soccer | Colombian Soccer | Betplay League

And it was on November 8, 2020 when the Romelio Martínez stadium in Barranquilla saw the last performance of the ‘magician’ Macnelly Torres in an official match. A game on date 18 of the 2020 League in which little or nothing was played, was the last game for a multi-champion, who curiously closed his sporting cycle by facing the team that launched him into professionalism in 2002 as Junior.

With the uncertainty of an open secret, Macnelly was in doubt throughout 2021 if he was still a soccer player or his transition from creative midfielder to panelist and entrepreneur had ended. Well, in the Romelio, that emblematic field of the ‘arenosa’ in a friendly match of cachacos against coastal people organized by Martín Arzuaga, the ’10’ took responsibility and announced his retirement from professional football publicly.

“Finally, I made the decision not to continue being active in football and to continue with my normal life. I am very proud of the career I did, with many achievements, titles, the Colombian Selection. I was abroad, so I fulfilled what I wanted and I am very happy with what I did “, commented the Magician in statements to the portal ‘Our sports’, who published them on the night of this Tuesday, December 21 in their social networks.

With 16 professional titles, 10 of which he won at Atlético Nacional, with Macnelly we are leaving one of the last classic creative midfielders, on the right foot, with precision, talent, hierarchy and a good punch. From that 2002 when he started with Junior, passing through the memorable Cúcuta Deportivo that shone on the continent, then he went to Chile to prevail in the demanding Colo Colo, then he returned to Colombia to conquer hearts and fill retinas with football in Atlético Nacional From there he left for San Luis de México with more shadows than lights.

In 2013 he completed his second cycle with Nacional, in turn he was key for the Colombian National Team on his way to Brazil 2014. The Arab dream revealed him and he went to Al Shabab where he failed to stand out. He came to Junior in 2015 for a very brief second stage. In the second semester of that year he went to Atlético Nacional, to confirm that there are better third parties, he won in Colombia and was filled with continental glory in 2016. For 2018 he wanted to change the air and dance salsa at Deportivo Cali, he returned abroad , this time in Paraguay to play with Libertad and in 2020 he returned to Colombia to dress as ‘aurinegro’ with the Alianza Petrolera shirt. In total, he played 483 official club matches and 31 games with the Colombian National Team under 20 and older. He scored 74 goals and provided 84 assists.

Regarding the title that he values ​​the most throughout his career years, Macnelly indicated that “the (Copa) Libertadores was the most important achievement in my career, we know that there are only two teams that won it here in Colombia; Once Caldas and Nacional twice, so for me it was very important to have achieved that title ”.

Finally, in that minute of video, where he extinguished hopes of a ‘last dance’ with the ’10’ purslane, he answered if he lacked more time to play with Junior. To which ‘Mac’ accepted, but detailed that “in 2004 I won a title with Junior, suddenly I could miss more time in 2015 than I returned to Junior, but the situation happened like this and everything goes well, I think I returned to Nacional and ended up winning more titles and the Copa Libertadores ”.

Juan Camilo Alvarez Serrano

FUTBOLRED correspondent

Medellin

On Twitter: @ juanchoserran8