COMPANY / AEDEEC celebrates the II Edition of the Pasteur Awards for Medicine, Pharmacy and Biomedical Research

The emblematic Westin Palace Hotel in Madrid is decked out this time to host an exclusive event organized by the European Association for the Economy and Competitiveness. It thus becomes the perfect setting to celebrate a call that closes a year that is still part of one of the most unusual and tragic periods in our recent history. And it is that, within the framework of a gala dinner, AEDEEC held the II Edition of the Pasteur Awards for Medicine, Pharmacy and Biomedical Research

The first winner was Dr. Sergio de la Torre from Clinicas Orión and Q-Dental, specialists in advanced implantology, bone regeneration and dental aesthetics.

The next award went to Dr. Enrique Rojas, Professor of Psychiatry and Director of the Spanish Institute for Psychiatric Research in Madrid

He was succeeded by Dr. Juan Miguel Pérez Díaz, the forerunner of important advances in aesthetic medicine, such as the Bivectorial Technique.

Followed by Dr. David Abejón Head of the Department of the Pain Unit of the Quirón Salud Madrid Group.

The Doctor D. Joseba Barroeta Urquiza, graduate in Medicine and Surgery, receives the award. Managing Director of the Hospital General Universitario Gregorio Marañón

The next winner was Dr. Rafael Llorens León, graduated in Medicine from the University of Navarra and current Head of the Cardiac Surgery Service. Hospiten Rambla de Tenerife.

Award to the Doctor in Pharmacy Ms. Alba García del Valle, Scientific Director, Regulatory Affairs and Head of Pharmacovigilance at Tiedra Farmaceútica SL

The next was Doctor D. Adrián Gallego Goyanes, a traumatologist specializing in orthopedic surgery and traumatology, in sports, arthroscopic and regenerative medicine.

It is the turn of Doctor D. Enrique Vázquez Alonso, Specialist in Anesthesiology and Resuscitation and Master in Pain Treatment with the qualification of outstanding by the University of Seville.

Award to Doctor D. Angel D Pecorelli Capozzi, Specialist in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery from the Central University of Venezuela.

The next winner online was Doctor D. José Manuel Valle Folgueral, specialist in neurosurgery from the San Marcos de Braga University Hospital. He is an expert in minimally invasive spine surgery.

The next winner is Doctor D. Francisco Mira Berenguer, Bachelor of Medicine, Miguel Hernández University of Elche and specialist in neurology.

Another winner was Doctor D. Miguel Alvarado, CEO and Medical Director of Alvarado Dental Clinic, Creator of ABIL System, a pioneer method of oral rehabilitation.

He was followed by Dr. D. Germán Macía, who stands out for his high qualifications as a specialist in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery of the Head and Neck.

Next was Doctor D. José Francisco Aragón Martínez, Specialist in Traumatology and Orthopedic Surgery.

The next was Doctor D. Jaume Raventós. Graduated in Pharmacy, CEO of Grupo Korian in Spain and CEO of Grupo ITA Salud Mental.

The award was received by Mr. Jorge España, Current CEO Owner of Smy Dent clinics and Smy Lab prosthetic laboratory.

Doctor D. Xavier Tintoré collects his award. Renowned Plastic Surgeon not only for cosmetic surgery but also for reconstructive surgery.

The next winner was Doctor D. Javier Márquez Rivas, Reputed Neurosurgeon who leads the Neurosurgery area of ​​the Center for Advanced Neurology (CNA).

Lastly, the award was received by Doctor D. Ignatios Chatziandreou, a renowned specialist in knee and hip arthroplasty.

After the solemn celebration of the II Edition of the Pasteur Awards for Medicine, Pharmacy and Biomedical Research, the winners and their companions enjoyed an exquisite gala dinner.