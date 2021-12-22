Complete guide to take the best photos with portrait mode on your cell phone

Portrait mode on different mobile devices. (photo: MovilZona)

Today the mobile devices have a tool that significantly improves the quality and composition of a Photo. Of course, we are talking about the portrait mode, a feature offered by the cameras of almost all smartphones to Easily take portraits with blurred backgrounds.

Over time, companies manufacture cameras for smartphones with outstanding results, but having this technology is not always synonymous with obtaining remarkable photos. For this reason, In Infobae we bring you tips and tricks to improve the production of your shots in the portrait mode.

What is portrait mode

This is a feature that first appeared in the iPhone 7 Plus thanks to dual camera and that allowed to create a blur effect when taking portraits. An effect produced directly by the device, which creates the illusion of depth of field where the main shot is completely clear and the rear is blurred.

Notably, on smartphones, the diaphragm is another decisive setting for managing depth of field and that almost always a fixed value . If so, the possibility of natural blur in Portrait mode disappears.

Simply put, Portrait mode analyzes the image based on the data collected by the various sensors on the mobile device. and decide what to focus on in the foreground and what not.

Portrait mode on iPhone. (photo: echetcetera)

This is how you can enhance your photos in Portrait mode

In principle, the ideal would be to use the camera of our mobile of the best quality, because that means that the more advanced technology the processor has, the better the end result.

Anyway, to get the best results you have to play with two important factors:

– Light plays a fundamental role

To achieve good results you must have special care with lighting, which with the background will be key to obtaining a photo bordering on the professional.

Another important thing to get a good blur effect in Portrait mode. Lighting, a fundamental element in photography, plays an important role here: on the one hand, the clearer the information available to the sensor, the easier it will be for the AI get the correct results.

On the other hand, good scene lighting will give the camera clear data to interpret what is in different photos. This does not necessarily mean lighting with artificial light, but rather to observe carefully and choose the right place, paying attention to the difference in brightness between different shots.

Portrait mode of an iPhone. (photo: Applesfera)

It is not realistic to have a very strong light contrast where the background is overexposed. Of course, there is talk of the typical backlight; however, you should be aware that it is best if there is some light in the background. This would help separate the person or object from the background.

Anyway, If the slight contrast between the background and the person / object is very strong, the result may not be what you expected. It is better to have good general lighting, which allows a clear “separation” of what is in the foreground from what is in the background.

Object photograph taken with portrait mode. (photo: The Computer Group)

Finally, since the main subject is portrait photography, it is advisable to use the telephoto from mobile phone to avoid distortions created by the wide angle lens.

It is better to physically move away and get closer to the person or object ; not something that specifically helps mobile devices get more pronounced blur, but it produces more pleasant and natural results.

– Choose a suitable background for the photo

When choosing the depth maps well (the separation between the subject and the background), it is essential to enhance the result of a portrait mode photo. Therefore, placing the subject or object as far from the background as possible will make it easier for the phone to distinguish what should be blurry and what should not.

Ideally, isolate the subject as much as possible, pulling it out of the background as mentioned above, as you will also need to choose a background that is precise, contrasting and above all highlights the main objective of the photo.

For example, on a neutral or uniform background it will never be adequate, because although it may contrast significantly with the subject’s complexion and clothing, the effect of dense dot placement will be difficult to appreciate due to lack of detail.

Example of a portrait mode photo where the background can be confused with a person’s skin tone or hair color. (photo: dzoom.org.es)

This does not mean that you have to look for particularly complicated wallpapers, since if there are multiple entries, may be confused as shown in the photo and the phone software cannot separate them.

In this sense, it is important that the silhouette of the person is clearly visible (for example, avoid the presence of trees behind the person). Even have the colors on the back of you contrast with your hair. (a light wall if it is brown, dark if it is blond) as it is definitely the item that is usually the most prominent in translucent software.

Example of a portrait mode photo where the background does not blend in with a person’s skin tone or hair color. (photo: dzoom.org.es)

