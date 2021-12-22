Confirmed | Jonathan dos Santos will be the new reinforcement of Club América

The Eagles of America wish to meet the new sporting challenge of the Closing 2022 to get the title with the technical direction of Santiago Solari and obtain the full approval of the fans, so the restructuring persists and the new hires that are made in this winter market must be taken on with responsibility. One of the biggest prospects for reaching El Nido is Jonathan dos Santos.

The least of the two saints it would have been a special request from the Owner of the Club America, Emilio Azcárraga despite the inconveniences they had a few years ago when the footballer devised a plan by using those of Coapa so that its value will increase and make a charitable contract with LA Galaxy. So the negotiations would already be running for him to join prior to the next tournament of the Liga MX, once his contract with the American team was no longer renewed three weeks ago.

Just this Tuesday, December 21, according to information from the TUDN journalist, Juan Carlos Diaz has revealed that the transaction for Jonathan Dos Santos It is almost a fact that it is carried out and it would also be undergoing the corresponding medical tests this week to be available to the indications made by the Argentine strategist, Santiago Solari facing the new competition.

The response of the fans

In the publication of the TUDN reporter, the Azulcremas followers spoke in a divided way as some consider the reinforcement in the midfield unnecessary when analyzing that there are elements that can fulfill the function, however, there are other fans more excited to have Jona in the ranks of America in the same way as his father, Zizinho and his brother.

Sports career of Jonathan dos Santos

The 31-year-old midfielder, Jonathan dos Santos was forged in the Basic Forces of Barcelona Fc, and then move on to Villarreal CF and then with Los Angeles Galaxy where in his last season in the Major League Soccer He participated in 26 games scoring a goal and adding 1,817 minutes of action.