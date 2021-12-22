Congress ratifies a 30-day state of siege in Sololá – Prensa Libre

The measure was approved with 88 votes in favor, while 64 deputies were absent and only eight voted against.

The Congress of the Republic ratified as a national emergency the state of siege decreed by President Alejandro Giammattei in Santa Catarina Ixtahuacán and Nahualá, municipalities of Sololá.

This state of siege is the second that Giammattei decrees in his government in the same territory and unlike the first, decreed on May 30, 2020, the deputies order the Public Ministry and the National Civil Police to deliver a detailed report with the results of the operations to be carried out.

This decree corresponds to the number 20-2021 and will be in force for 30 days due to a territorial conflict that was activated in both municipalities and that cost the lives of 1 people last weekend.

This conflict has caused residents to maintain a blockade at kilometer 171 of the inter-American route this Monday and Tuesday, where they also took the coffins of the deceased to demand that the authorities clarify the facts and that a solution be proposed to the borderline problem that has existed for more than 100 years.