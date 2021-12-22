Coping With Colds With Traditional Chinese Medicine

During the long, cold winter months, it’s hard to avoid catching a cold or the flu. It happens to everyone and what you want is eliminate unpleasant cold symptoms and feel better as quickly as possible.

However, we all know what usually happens. We go ahead with the first symptoms, working and going about our daily activities in the hope that if we ignore the cold, it will go away. But all we get is crawling around all day with great discomfort. Recovery is delayed and the risk of complications increases.

Plants and acupressure to treat colds and flu

Traditional Chinese medicine offers a good number of resources to get rid of the cold. Unlike over-the-counter drugs that only relieve some symptoms, medicinal plants and Chinese medicine therapies work against viruses and, above all, They reinforce the body’s ability to fight them.

Traditional Chinese medicine does not talk about viruses or the immune system. For TCM, the natural defenses are wei chi and the cause of flu and colds are the winds. There are two types of colds: those caused by wind-cold and those caused by wind-heat.

The cold wind They are characterized by symptoms such as chills, stiffness (especially in the neck), headache, sneezing, and possibly cold feet. This is usually the first stage of a cold and can last for a couple of hours to a few days.

They are characterized by symptoms such as chills, stiffness (especially in the neck), headache, sneezing, and possibly cold feet. This is usually the first stage of a cold and can last for a couple of hours to a few days. A cold from wind-heat It is characterized by a sore throat, a sensation of heat, and an aversion to heat at the onset of the cold. This is the most common type of cold.

To treat a hot wind cold, Chinese medicine tries to activate yang energy in the body.

Related article 10 effective foods to fight colds and flu

The yin chiao plant formula

One of the most powerful and famous Chinese herbal formulas to achieve this is called yin chiao. It is named after two main ingredients, jin yin hua (honeysuckle flower) and lian chiao (forsythia fruit). The plants that make up this remedy are the following:

The honeysuckle flower has antibacterial and antiviral properties.

Forsythia has antibacterial, antimicrobial, and antiviral properties.

Isatis root has antiviral properties, it is also traditionally used to relieve a sore throat.

Platycodon root is an expectorant that decongests the sinuses and lungs.

The Angelica dahurica eIt’s a natural anti-inflammatory that relieves pain in the body.

The magnolia flower clears and reduces inflammation in the sinuses.

Codonopsis root help fight the pathogen and fatigue.

Ledebouriella root support the immune system.

The root of Ligusticum wallichii reduces inflammation.

Dried tangerine peel decreases phlegm

Licorice favors the action of other herbs.

Yin chiao works best when taken at the first sign of cold wind-heat, that is, that slight tingling or sore throat. It can stop the progression of the cold and if it progresses the symptoms will be weaker. Moreover, acupuncture can also help stop a cold or flu.

Chinese techniques to gain heat: the yangchi point

According to traditional Chinese medicine, the pressure exerted with the fingers on certain acupuncture points allows activate the internal heating of the body. Heat can also be applied to these points using mugwort sticks (moxibustion). These techniques can be applied at home.

One of the main points to stimulate in case of cold or flu is the yangchi, especially when they get used to having cold hands and feet or feeling cold in the lower back.

The point lies on the back of the hand, on the line of the wrist joint at the level of the ring finger, and can be stimulated by pressing with the middle finger of the other hand.

To find it precisely, you can flex your hand upwards and press on the wrinkle that forms closest to the back until you find a particularly sensitive point approximately on the ring line. This is the yangchi.

The pressure should be of a progressive and long intensity. It is best to apply it on both hands.

According to traditional Chinese medicine, stimulation of the yangchi point activates the body’s heating system consisting of:

The jiao superior, which helps in the function of the heart and lung.

which helps in the function of the heart and lung. The jiao mean, essential in the function of the digestive apparatus.

essential in the function of the digestive apparatus. The lower jiao, that favors the urinary system.

Two complementary acupoints

Apart from massaging the yangchi, you can also rub the points guanchong and mingmen, as well as the entire palms of the hands to multiply the effect.

Point guanchong It is located on the edge of the nail of the ring finger.

It is located on the edge of the nail of the ring finger. Point mingmen It is located in the back, at the edge of the second lumbar vertebra.

Scientific references: