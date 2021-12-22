Córdova presumes that he comes to the team with the best fans in Mexico

Upon arriving in Monterrey, Sebastián Córdova was happy for his reunion with coach Miguel Herrera and wants his adaptation to the team to be quick

Sebastián Córdova presumed that he will arrive at the team with the best fans in Mexico, after he will join Tigres as a reinforcement for the next Liga MX 2022 Clausura Tournament.

Sebastián Córdova will meet again with Miguel Herrera in Tigres. ESPN Digital

“I have very clear objectives here, also very happy, the fans are among the best, if not the best, I wish the best for myself, for the club, for the fans“, he indicated.

Sebastián Córdova will join the felines after having played with América and said for him it is satisfactory to meet again with coach Miguel Herrera, with whom he was when he was last leading the Eagles.

“Very nice (to be with the strategist again), to work hard and hopefully it will be a quick adaptation tournament and look for a championship or something to fly. Happy to be with Miguel Herrera, a fantastic club, the fans, I am very happy and doing everything possible to help, “he added upon arrival at the Monterrey International Airport.

Sebastián Córdova will undergo the corresponding medical examinations in the next few hours and once he complies with it, he will sign his contract that will make him the new element of Tigres towards the next fair.

A) Yes, the midfielder will become the first reinforcement of the felines towards the Clausura 2022 and it is expected that the time period for which he will sign a contract with the Nuevo León team will be announced shortly.