Couple arrested taking children out of the car to have sex – Noticieros Televisa

In Argentina, a video that show two minors outside a car, While her mother has sex with her partner inside. The event caused a wave of indignation in the South American country. The authorities detained those involved.

We recommend you: Relationship between gay man and heterosexual woman goes viral; They have two daughters

In social networks a video circulated showing how a couple had sex inside a car in the Pereyra Iraola park, in Buenos Aires, the capital of Argentina. What is disturbing is that two children are shown outside the vehicle, trying to enter. However, they cannot open the doors and stare at what is happening inside.

According to local media, the two minors begged their mother and partner to get into the car, as it was extremely hot. Let us remember that in Argentina they are in the middle of summer.

The person who recorded the video denounced that there was no police presence or controls in the area, so there was no intervention to help the minors.

After the video went viral, the police managed to identify those responsible, both 28 years old, for their arrest. For its part, according to TN, The two minors were placed under the protection of the corresponding authorities to protect “their physical and mental integrity.”

Both detainees are being investigated for the crime of abandonment of persons and could face a sentence of up to six years in prison.