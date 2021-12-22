Cryptocurrency Flokifam Soars Over 400%

two min of reading

Some imitation coins of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) had posted significant gains Tuesday night after both Dogecoin and Shiba Inu experienced breakthroughs.

What has happened

Flokifam (CRYPTO: FLOKIFAM) has soared 435% in the last 24 hours and was at $ 0.000000006226 at press time. The coin has soared more than 400% each against Bitcoin Y Ethereum.

Among the rest of the imitation coins, Shiba inu empire (CRYPTO: SHIBEMP) is up 137% to $ 0.000000003136 over 24 hours and Son of Shib (CRYPTO: SON) has risen 113% to $ 0.00000003165 during the same period.

Baby floki billionaire (CRYPTO: BabyFB) is up 52% ​​to $ 0.000000003235 over 24 hours.

For comparison, Dogecoin has advanced 2% in the last 24 hours and was trading at $ 0.1706 at press time. Shiba Inu, the self-described “Dogecoin killer”, Has advanced 4% to $ 0.00003274 in a 24-hour period.

Because it is important

Flokifam describes himself as a “token Floki meme with an infinite set of decentralized financial services (DeFi) ”. The coin is based on Binance Smart Chain (BSC).

Shiba Inu Empire is also a token released in BSC. The project behind the token claims it will pursue its own market for tokens non-expendable (NFT) and the acquisition of a professional football club.

The token Retweeted a post that said it is among the highest rated coins of the last 24 hours on the advertising platform Coin Toplist, where newly released coins are ranked by vote.

Son of Shib, who describes himself as the son of Shiba Inu, says that he plans to create an ecosystem using the SON token as a core network and that he intends to branch out into the NFT space.

Baby Floki Billionaire is a token launched on BSC which describes itself as the son of the cryptocurrency Floki inu (CRYPTO: FLOKI).

The coin noted on Twitter that it ranks fifth among all cryptocurrencies on CoinMarketCap.