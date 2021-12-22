Daniel Bisogno, married to Jesús Castillo? The couple would have married in 2020

Admin 12 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 58 Views

The magazine TVNotas announced that the controversial host of “Windowing“, Daniel bisogno, she married her boyfriend Jesus Castillo in Chiapas, after more than a year of dating and amid rumors about the state of health of both in recent weeks. And it is that according to a source close to Bisogno, the couple that got married in a symbolic ceremony in Chiapas. We tell you when and where they got married, as well as more details about their relationship.

In addition, the media reported that the television presenter was caught in a clinic in Mexico City, where he would have gone to have some studies done. On the premises, both he and his boyfriend were concerned about his health.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Daniella Chávez models as Mrs. Claus in an attractive version

Daniella Chávez models as Mrs. Claus in an attractive version | INSTAGRAM The beautiful Chilean …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2021, All Rights Reserved