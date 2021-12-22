Daniel Bisogno, married to Jesús Castillo? The couple would have married in 2020

The magazine TVNotas announced that the controversial host of “Windowing“, Daniel bisogno, she married her boyfriend Jesus Castillo in Chiapas, after more than a year of dating and amid rumors about the state of health of both in recent weeks. And it is that according to a source close to Bisogno, the couple that got married in a symbolic ceremony in Chiapas. We tell you when and where they got married, as well as more details about their relationship.

In addition, the media reported that the television presenter was caught in a clinic in Mexico City, where he would have gone to have some studies done. On the premises, both he and his boyfriend were concerned about his health.

Is Daniel Bisogno married?

The alleged source close to the driver of “Ventaneando” revealed that Daniel bisogno Y Jesus Castillo they joined their lives through a ritual that they kept in the greatest of secrets, since not even their closest friends or relatives attended. However, the couple said they were very happy to “have taken the step”

Likewise, he stressed that no one believed that the now husbands would last when they began their courtship. “And look at them, they have been a year and a half now,” he said.

Are Daniel Bisogno and his partner very sick?

The magazine also stated that Daniel bisogno and her boyfriend have gone through complicated situations, since they have frequently attended a private clinic due to the state of Jesus Castillo.

“It all started in August. Jesus was in the hospital because he was in pain and they went through moments of very strong uncertainty … they kept him very hermetic, but he was hospitalized for several days and apparently the doctors did several studies”, the anonymous source explained.

“The only thing Daniel told us is that he feared that Jesus had a fatal disease, but fortunately, he improved and was discharged, although he has not yet released it,” added the interviewee.

However, recently Daniel bisogno and her boyfriend were caught in a clinic in CDMX. The images attracted attention because they were worried. The source even commented that “they have continued to go to the hospital, because Jesus has not been able to be at one hundred, so they are very worried and that day they both carried out several studies.”

So far the couple’s illnesses or conditions have not been specified.

AESC