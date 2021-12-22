Did you come into contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19? Now you have to quarantine, even if you are vaccinated

The Health Department reported this morning that anyone who has been in contact with a positive case for COVID-19 must quarantine, regardless of whether or not they are vaccinated against the virus.

The Chief Epidemiology Officer, Melissa marzan, explained in a press release that the requirement is due to the update of the quarantine component of vaccinated people in the Case Investigation and Contact Tracing Guide.

“Given the rise in the incidence of COVID-19 cases in Puerto Rico, the Department of Health is implementing a reduced quarantine among people who are fully vaccinated and who were in contact with a positive case. This strategy is already used in the educational institutions guide since last August “Marzán pointed out.

What should vaccinated people do after being in contact with a positive case, according to Health?

– Quarantine for a period of seven days from your last contact.

– On the fifth day of exposure, the person must undergo a viral test. The agency did not indicate which test, but the scientific community insists that the molecular test (PCR) gives greater precision.

– If it is negative, complete the seven-day quarantine and on day eight, after exposure, continue with your daily activities.

– Monitor your symptoms until day 14 of exposure.

What should unvaccinated people do after being in contact with a positive case, according to Health?

– Quarantine for a period of 14 days from your last contact.

– On the fifth day from the start of quarantine, a diagnostic test (PCR) for COVID-19 should be performed.

– If the result is negative, you must continue with the quarantine until the end of the 14-day period.

“We are at Christmas where it is shared with family and friends, but it is important that we all support the required quarantines and isolations. If you were exposed to a contact with a person positive to COVID-19, you should limit your activities in the community, work and school, maintain physical distance from other members of the household, use a mask and wash your hands frequently, “said Marzán.