Diego Boneta and Renata Notni enjoy their holidays in New York at the height of Christmas Mexico USA USA United States nndc | TVMAS

Diego Boneta he is more in love than ever. The actor from “Luis Miguel, the series” no longer hides his love for actress Renata Notni and recently shared some photos of his most recent trip with his sentimental partner.

As evidenced in his snapshots, the Mexican traveled to New York, the United States, on the eve of receiving Christmas and everything indicates that he will receive this special date next to Renata.

Renata Notni was not far behind and also shared some images in New York, specifically in the same place where her famous boyfriend posed.

Diego Boneta and Renata Notni celebrated a year of relationship

Diego and Renata had a one-year relationship two weeks ago. The Mexican actress and model was responsible for communicating this celebration through a romantic publication on her Instagram profile.

The 31-year-old interpreter has been enjoying a long vacation after the third season of “Luis Miguel, the series”, produced by the Netflix platform.

