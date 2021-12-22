Diego Boneta and Renata Notni lavished love on the streets of New York: “How romantic”

(Photo: @ diego / Instagram)

Diego Boneta Y Renata notni shared with their social media followers some of the unforgettable moments they lived together on their recent visit to New York. The couple were touched by a series of photographs of their romantic night walk through the “Big Apple.”

It was a few days ago when the lovers set out on a trip to the United States where they have had the opportunity to enjoy the beautiful winter landscapes that characterize the North American country and both actors have uploaded content on their respective Instagram accounts where they hinted at how well their courtship is going .

The actress of The revenge of the Juanas He published on his Instagram profile some photographs that Diego Boneta took of him while he posed smiling with the famous Manhattan Bridge behind him. The postcards caught the attention of Internet users because they reflected the movement, so the actor gave it a special touch.

(Capture: @ rennotni / Instagram)

For his part, the protagonist of Luis Miguel, the series He also shared with his Instagram followers the photographs his girlfriend took of him in the place considered a must-see tourist spot in New York. Like the images that Renata Notni uploaded, these also came out somewhat shaken, however, in a certain way this effect highlighted the happiness of both of them.

“My favorite view of Manhattan“Wrote Boneta, who wore a brown coat and a scarf in shades of gray, while the soap opera actress appeared with a large and beautiful black coat with a teddy on the neck.

In another look at the couple’s relationship, Notni surprised his Instagram followers with other postcards, but this time his walk through central park. In the images you can see the 26-year-old Mexican wearing a sweater that reached up to her calves, loose pants and a high-necked blouse, as well as a hat.

(Capture: @ rennotni / Instagram)

Diego Boneta took a little sun with his girlfriend, warm with a green jacket. Through the photos it was possible to appreciate the leafless trees and the dry grass, a winter landscape of New York. However, it was one of the images that most caught the attention of Internet users, because without having to say anything, we love each other showed their love by intertwining their hands.

The three publications of the actors caused a sensation on the platform, as both usually keep their relationship private, but occasionally share their happiness with their fans. The comment boxes were filled with messages of affection, love and good wishes for one of the favorite couples of the moment.

“How romantic ”Boneta commented in the actress’s post. ” How nice to see you happy“Added Natalia Subtil. “I love to see them so happy and in love … I love”Ximena Herrera wrote while users left their impressions with the help of emojis.

(Photo: @ diego / Instagram)

At the beginning of December, Diego Boneta and Renata Notni celebrated their first anniversary with tender messages that they posted on Instagram. The 31-year-old actor recalled one of the first photographs he took with his girlfriend in a restaurant and wrote: “Exactly one year since this was taken [foto]. Happy anniversary, love. Love you”.

The actress of Grandmother’s Wedding did the same with a selfie that she took with her partner in a tropical environment and added: “1 year like this and it just keeps getting better! Love you“, To which the actor of The age of rock agreed in the comment box: “It just keeps getting better”.

KEEP READING:

Germán Montero revealed what he will do with the million pesos he won on “MasterChef Celebrity”

Bárbara de Regil characterized herself as an iconic character for the Christmas holidays: “My version of Grinch arrived”

Ana Bárbara celebrated her youngest son’s birthday in the company of Emilio and Paula Levy